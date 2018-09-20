Fantasy Premier League XI - Top picks so far

Gaurav Phadke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 825 // 20 Sep 2018, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These guys would be aiming for the real one!!!

We're five games into the Premier League season, and there have been clear-cut standout performers in the competition so far. Noticeably, not all of these super performers are from the Premier League elite like the Manchester and London super clubs!

Clubs like Watford and Bournemouth have been mighty impressive this season, and that is down to their team efforts.

Based on their performances, and the resulting points scored in the Fantasy Premier League, a starting XI of the top performers (till date) has been created.

It comprises of 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 4 midfielders and 2 strikers (these are the top 11 rankers in terms of points, so no tinkering was done to create a formation!). The fact that we have a goalkeeper and 10 outfield players from different positions proves how balanced the game is in the Premier League (in most of the other leagues, the top 11 in a fantasy game would mostly be strikers or attack-minded players!).

Let's see who makes it to the "Best of the best" Premier League XI

Goalkeeper

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

There have been brilliant performances in the goal by the likes of Alisson, David De Gea, Joe Hart and many more. Rui Patricio of Wolves has made breathtaking saves this season. But Cardiff City's Etheridge has been the pick of the lot!

He's helped his team keep 2 clean sheets, has saved 2 penalties and has contributed to 20 saves in 5 games so far!

He's scored 32 points (in the Fantasy Premier League) taking him to the top of the goalkeepers' list, with his nearest competitor, Wayne Hennessey of Crystal Palace 5 points behind him!

The likes of Alisson, De Gea and the "world's costliest" goalkeeper Arizabalaga will have to come up with stellar performances to dislodge Etheridge from the prime spot!

1 / 4 NEXT