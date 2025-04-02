FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Augsburg take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the WWK Arena on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Bavarian giants edged FC St. Pauli to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 26 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's five victories.

Bayern Munich have won nine of their 13 matches away from home against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga - their highest away win percentage against a single opponent that they have faced at least 10 times in the history of the competition.

FC Augsburg have won only two of their last 20 matches against the team at the top of the league table in the Bundesliga but did secure both these victories at home.

FC Augsburg are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga - the longest such streak in the top flight at the moment.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and have dominated the league so far this season. Harry Kane and Leroy Sane can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

FC Augsburg are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment but will be up against Germany's strongest team on Friday. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

