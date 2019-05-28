FC Barcelona: 3 forwards Barcelona could target this summer

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Despite winning another LaLiga title, FC Barcelona finished a chaotic season under Ernesto Valverde. Messi and Co. failed again to qualify for the Champions League final, showcasing their defensive frailties against Liverpool in the second leg of the prestigious Champions League semi-final night at Anfield Stadium.

Nevertheless, the fans felt the latest shock as their favourite Catalonian giants dropped the chance of keeping the Copa del Rey in their trophy cabinet. Barcelona suffered utter humiliation at the hands of Valencia. On that night, Valverde launched the team where there was no proper central forward.

Barca's No.1 striker, Luis Suarez missed the match due to his knee surgery whereas Valverde kept his faith on Lionel Messi. With the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic around, Messi failed to demonstrate his domination over opponent defenders. If Barca came out with a proper centre forward in the absence of Luis Suarez, we might have seen something else in the scoreline.

Last season, Suarez scored 25 goals and provided seven assists from 33 LaLiga appearances with an average of 62% shooting accuracy. Suarez, 32, may have passed his last prime season as Barca's #9.

If the Blaugrana want to compete for something more than LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana, they should sign a proven centre-forward first. Here, we are going to see three players whom Barcelona could target during the summer transfer window.

#3 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette- Arsenal

If Barca want to bring a proven striker, Alexandre Lacazette could be an option. After his successful spell at Lyon, Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017. Though his first season with the Gunners was an average one, he proved his class last season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists from 35 Premier League appearances.

Lacazette is a clever runner and can finish the game by his own abilities. Though he averaged only 48% shooting accuracy last season, Lacazette was an integral part of Unai Emery's offence in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Frenchman could destroy any defensive line if he pairs up with Lionel Messi at the heart of Barcelona's attack. As per a few reports, Barcelona are monitoring the forward. Lacazette's addition to Barca's squad will surely boost up their offensive stability.

