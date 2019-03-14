FC Barcelona 5-1 Lyon: 5 Hits and Flops | Champions League 2018-19

Messi celebrates with his teammates during their 5-1 win over Lyon in the second leg tie

Lionel Messi scored two goals and created two more as Barcelona earned a 5-1 win against a plucky Lyon side at the Nou Camp, sealing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they are Spain's only remaining representative among Europe's elite at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2009-10.

If not for the visitors' goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and his quick reactions in dangerous situations, the hosts would have raced to a three-goal lead after just 15 minutes. Jason Denayer's needless tackle attempt on Luis Suarez saw the LaLiga champions win a spot-kick, from which Messi made no mistake to break the deadlock.

Philippe Coutinho doubled their lead after great unselfish play by Suarez himself, before Lopes - clearly concussed - made way tearfully after the half-hour mark for Mathieu Gorgelin, to make his Champions League debut.

Goals from Messi, Gerard Pique and substitute Ousmane Dembele helped put the icing on the cake, shortly after Lucas Tousart's first Champions League goal gave Lyon a lifeline at 2-1 down with 30 minutes still to play.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from a memorable evening in Spain.

#5 Flop: Moussa Dembele

Dembele found himself effectively shackled against the likes of his compatriot Lenglet and Roberto (left)

Perhaps harsh on the Frenchman, this was a largely quiet and uninspiring showing from the forward - who is hungry for opportunities like these. Barcelona away, in a crunch Champions League tie, the 22-year-old went out with a whimper and was effectively thwarted by Clement Lenglet and the rest of Barca's backline.

Despite Lyon adopting a defensive 5-3-2 formation, they posed threats on the counter-attack and the Dembele-Depay pairing in attack was supposed to provide them with targets to hit in-and-around Barcelona's box. Although the Dutchman was replaced after 72 minutes, Dembele had the better chances and failed to make the most of them with the ball in his possession.

The fact he was dispossessed on six occasions, despite having a game-low 30 touches, speaks volumes. Lenglet's excellently-timed block midway through the first-half saw Dembele's effort flash narrowly wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's far post, which was a timely reminder that Lyon could score on the break themselves.

He was visibly frustrated as time wore on and particularly with a deficit to overturn, tried his utmost to create things but often ran himself into traffic or just chose poor decisions near the final third. The fact he registered the same amount of shots (3) as fouls committed throughout says it all. Disappointing.

