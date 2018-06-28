FC Barcelona to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top defensive target, Chelsea favourites to sign Alisson and more: Transfer round-up, June 28, 2018

FC Barcelona are dominating Real Madrid on the transfer front

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 28, 2018:

Premier League

On his way to London

Chelsea favourites to land Alisson Becker

Marca understands that Chelsea have become the front-runners to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It is reported that the Blues are the closest to reach AS Roma's asking price. The Brazilian has been valued at €70 million by the Giallorossi.

Liverpool have dropped their interest knowing Alisson's price while Real Madrid have done the same, despite Alisson being their top goalkeeping target. The custodian has himself admitted his wishes to join the European champions but Real Madrid do not rate him at €70 million.

Chelsea's new management is reported looking for a new man between the posts, hence a keen interest in Alisson. This means that Thibaut Courtois may have already played his last game for Chelsea. The Belgian might be on his way back to Madrid.

Manchester United to sign Lee Grant

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are about to sign Stoke City's 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant. The former England U-21 international is expected to be the club's third-choice goalkeeper after David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

It is also reported that Joel Perreira, United's third choice custodian of the last season will leave on a loan spell. Grant has amassed over 500 appearances for an array of clubs with the latest being Stoke City. He made three Premier League appearances last season.