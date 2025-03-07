FC Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Londoners secure first-leg victory

On Thursday (March 6), Chelsea continued their quest to become the first team to win all three European competitions. They beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League Round-of-16 away clash. Goals from Reece James (45') and Enzo Fernandez (65') helped the Blues secure the victory despite Gabriel Pereria's header (79') leading to a nervy finish.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez- 6.5/10

The Spanish goalkeeper played well for Chelsea against FC Copenhagen. Sanchez faced two shots, making one save and five recoveries.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

The Chelsea defender was decent before he was forced off for March Cucurellla in the 25th minute after suffering an injury.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7.5/10

The English defender had a good game for the Blues in Denmark. He completed the most passes (131) and won three of four duels.

Trevoh Chalobah- 7/10

Since returning from his Crystal Palace loan in January, Trevoh Chalobah has had multiple solid appearances and managed another fine game for the Blues in the Conference League. He won two free kicks, two of four duels, and made four recoveries against FC Copenhagen.

Benoit Badiashile- 6.5/10

The Frenchman was decent before his withdrawal at halftime. He completed 56 of 60 passes and won the one aerial duel he entered.

Moises Caicedo- 7/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder was solid alongside Reece James in the Blues' midfield. Although he came off at halftime, he played well, winning two of three duels, one tackle, and completing 91% of his passes (53/58).

Reece James- 8.5/10

The Chelsea Captain had a solid game for his boyhood club and opened the scoring with a superb goal just after halftime. He completed 94% of his passes (82/87), won three of five tackles, and created one chance in the game.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

The Englishman did not dazzle in the Conference League game. He did not create a chance or manage a shot on target in 72 minutes on the pitch.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall- 7.5/10

The former Leicester City star was solid for Enzo Maresca's side in Denmark. He completed the most dribbles (two) and won four of seven duels.

Tyrique George- 7.5/10

The English youngster had a fabulous game for the Blues and repaid his manager's faith in him with an assist for what proved to be the winning goal. He completed 18 of 19 passes and won four of seven duels.

Shumaira Mheuka - 6/10

The young striker had a quiet game before he was taken off at halftime. He managed just eight touches in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea substitutions

Marc Cucurellla - 8/10

The Spanish defender had a fabulous game after coming on for the injured Malo Gusto. He assisted Rece James in opening the scoring and completed 36 of 38 passes.

Christopher Nkunku - 6.5/10

After his introduction, the Frenchman livened up the Chelsea attack. He completed 27 of 29 passes and made two recoveries after coming on.

Enzo Fernandez- 8/10

The World Cup winner was a fabulous addition to the team at halftime and came on to score what proved to be the winning goal in the match. He completed all 43 passes he attempted after coming on and created a chance in his 45-minute cameo.

Levi Colwill- 6.5/10

The English defender came on at halftime and had a decent showing to help Chelsea to a win in the first leg of their Conference League clash. He won three out of four duels in the match.

Jadon Sancho- 6/10

The Manchester United loanee came on for Cole Palmer in the 72nd minute but did not significantly impact the game. He managed just eight touches.

