FC Copenhagen vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

FC Copenhagen will look to finish the job and qualify for the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League when they host Sivasspor at the Parken Stadium on Thursday.

The Lions won the first-leg 2-1 in Turkey, with Kevin Diks and Jens Stage scoring for the visitors on either side of a goal from Leke James for the hosts.

A draw would now be enough for the Danish giants to book their place in the finals.

However, the Braves need to win by at least a two-goal margin in order to overturn the deficit.

It's a tough ask, considering the side have lost each of their last three games in all competitions, including the first leg of this fixture.

FC Copenhagen vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head

Last week's clash was the first official meeting between the sides.

FC Copenhagen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sivasspor Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L

FC Copenhagen vs Sivasspor Team News

FC Copenhagen

Kamil Wilczek was the only notable absentee for the Danish side and the striker will likely sit out the second leg too.

New arrival Luther Singh made his debut in the weekend's league match and will be raring to start again on Thursday, having sat on the bench for the first leg.

Injured: Kamil Wilczek

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sivasspor

Dimitrios Goutas, who's been out with COVID-19, has now tested negative. However, the centre-back has been given some time off and hence was not included in Thursday's squad.

Head coach Riza Calimbay has no other issues but might slightly tweak his lineup from the first leg.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dimitrios Goutas

FC Copenhagen vs Sivasspor Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen (4-3-3): Kamil Grabara; Kevin Diks, David Khocholava, Nicolai Boilesen, Victor Kristiansen; Jens Stage, Carlos Zeca, Rasmus Falk; Pep Biel, Jonas Wind, Mohamed Daramy.

Sivasspor (4-1-4-1): Ali Sasal Vural; Ahmet Oguz, Koray Altinay, Caner Osmanpasa, Ugur Ciftci; Isaac Cofie; Olarenwaju Kayode, Hakan Arslan, Okechukwu Azubuike, Max-Alain Gradel; Leke James.

FC Copenhagen vs Sivasspor Prediction

Sivasspor have a mountain to climb here as they have to score at least twice in the game.

It won't be that easy considering the contrasting form with which the sides enter the match.

Copenhagen are on a five-game winning run and have enough momentum in their favor to secure a draw and progress at the expense of their Turkish rivals.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 1-1 Sivasspor

