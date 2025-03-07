FC Copenhagen and Sonderjyske battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday 21 clash on Sunday at Parken Stadium.

The hosts will look to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the same venue in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 in midweek. All three goals came in the second half.

Reece James broke the deadlock for the Blues in the opening seconds, while Enzo Fernandez doubled their lead in the 65th minute. Gabriel Pereira pulled one back for Copenhagen in the 79th minute, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

The Lions now shift focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a goalless draw at Aalborg.

Sonderjyske, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Silkeborg last weekend. First-half goals from Younes Bakiz and Tobias Klysner ensured that the game was level at the break. Callum McCowatt and Ramazan Orazov scored second-half goals to help Silkeborg leave with all three points.

The loss left SE in 10th place in the standings, with 16 points from 20 games, while Copenhagen lead the way at the summit with 40 points.

FC Copenhagen vs Sonderjyske Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 34 wins from their last 47 head-to-head games with Sonderjyske, who have won three times.

Their most recent clash in October saw Copenhagen claim a 2-1 comeback away win in the Landspokal Cup Round of 16.

Sonderjyske have won one of their last nine games across competitions, losing six.

Copenhagen's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Sonderjyske's last six away games have produced at least three goals.

FC Copenhagen vs Sonderjyske Prediction

Copenhagen gave themselves a lifeline in their Conference League tie against Chelsea with their late goal and will look to return o winning ways in the league. Their disappointing draw at Aalborg last weekend saw their lead at the summit cut to one point.

Sonderjyske, meanwhile, have started the year pooly, losing all three games. Their games tend to be entertaining, with 10 of their last 11 competitive games seeing both sides score.

Nevertheless, expect Copenhagen to claim a comfortable victory wth goals at both ends.

Prediction: Copenhagen 3-1 Sonderjyske

FC Copenhagen vs Sonderjyske Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Copenhagen to score over 1.5 goals

