FC Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

FC Groningen are set to host PSV Eindhoven at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion on Sunday in their opening Eredivisie fixture.

This is the first league match of the season for both clubs. FC Groningen last played an official league game in March, in which they faced PSV Eindhoven. Right-back and Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries scored the only goal of the match, securing the win for PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven are entering a new era under the management of Roger Schmidt. The German has coached the likes of Red Bull Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen in the past, most recently managing Beijing Guoan in China. Schmidt has been appreciated for his energetic brand of football.

FC Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost four and drawn eight.

FC Groningen form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

FC Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

FC Groningen manager Danny Buijs will be unable to call upon the services of forward Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is out with an injury.

Injury: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, have no known injury issues, and manager Roger Schmidt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

FC Groningen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt, Damil Dankerlui, Wessel Dammers, Ko Itakura, Bart van Hintum, Ramon Pascal Lundqvist, Azor Matusiwa, Daniel van Kaam, Tomas Suslov, Arjen Robben, Mohamed El Hankouri

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lars Unnerstall, Jorrit Hendrix, Timo Baumgartl, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Erick Gutierrez, Pablo Rosario, Ryan Thomas, Noni Madueke, Donyell Malen, Mauro Junior

FC Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

FC Groningen will come into this encounter as the underdogs. The match will likely mark the return of Arjen Robben into professional football, with the Bayern Munich great having reversed his retirement decision to play for his boyhood club.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, look set to hand a debut to new signing, left-back Philipp Max. Forward Donyell Malen, formerly of Arsenal, has been in fine form for some time now and will be expected to carry that form into the new season. PSV Eindhoven's pedigree should be enough to earn them an away victory.

Prediction: FC Groningen 0-1 PSV Eindhoven

