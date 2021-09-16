FC Koln vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

FC Koln are set to host RB Leipzig on Saturday evening on the fifth matchday of the German Bundesliga.

FC Koln had to retain their place in the top-flight last season via the relegation playoffs. They have, however, begun their Bundesliga campaign commendably this term. They have lost just once in the Bundesliga this season, a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Bayern Munich.

FC Koln played a 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg last time out and will feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points.

Despite being a man down, FC Koln were denied the win by a late own goal from Rafael Czichos. The Billy Goats now sit seventh in the Bundesliga with seven points from four games.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have begun the season rather poorly with just one win in four games so far. They were comfortably beaten by Bayern Munich in their last league game. A game which ended 4-1 for the Bavarians could easily have seen RB Leipzig lose by a larger margin.

RB Leipzig took a break from domestic duties on Wednesday with their Champions League clash against Manchester City. The Premier League side won the game 6-3 to extend RB Leipzig's losing run to three games.

The Red Bulls sit 12th in the Bundesliga and will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between FC Koln and RB Leipzig in the past. RB Leipzig have won four times and Koln have won twice, with the other two games ending in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. FC Koln won the game 2-1 with a Jonas Hector brace either side of an Amadou Haidara strike for the visitors.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Team News

FC Koln

Jannes Horn and Timo Hubers are both out with injuries and will miss out on Saturday's game. Jan Thielmann is a doubt as he makes his way back from injury. Florian Kainz is suspended after picking up a red card against Freiburg.

Injured: Jannes Horn, Timo Hubers

Doubtful: Jan Thielmann

Suspended: Florian Kainz

RB Leipzig

Marcelo Sarrachi and Marcel Halstenberg are both unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Injured: Marcelo Sarrachi, Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

FC Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri; Dejan Ljubicic, Mark Uth, Salih Ozcan; Anthony Modeste, Sebastian Andersson

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction

FC Koln have been in superb form under new manager Steffen Baumgart, losing just once under the German.

RB Leipzig are yet to click under their manager Jesse Marsch, losing four games out of six so far. However, they have one of the strongest squads in the league and should have enough firepower to win against Koln and kickstart their season.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-2 RB Leipzig

