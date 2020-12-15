FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is back in action this week as CSKA Moscow take on an impressive FC Rostov side at the Rostov Arena on Thursday. CSKA Moscow have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to be careful in this game.

FC Rostov have exceeded expectations so far this season and have forced their way into the top four of the Russian Premier League after 18 matches. The home side edged Akhmat Grozny to a 1-0 victory in its previous game and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

CSKA Moscow are currently in third place in the Russian Premier League standings and are experiencing a slump at the moment. The Moscow side is only two points ahead of FC Rostov and cannot afford to lose this match.

Viktor Hancharenka: The team played nervously in defense and did not attack properly https://t.co/jG5S5smQms pic.twitter.com/Q10glRlnKM — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) December 14, 2020

FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have a good record against FC Rostov and have won 20 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two sides. FC Rostov have managed 13 victories against CSKA Moscow and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous game between the two teams last month ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for CSKA Moscow. Fyodor Chalov got on to the scoresheet in the reverse fixture and will want to make an impact on this match.

FC Rostov form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L-W-W-L

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-D-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Team News

FC Rostov need to win this match

FC Rostov

Pavel Mamaev and Kento Hashimoto are currently injured and will not be able to feature against CSKA Moscow this week. Khoren Bayramyan is also carrying a knock and remains doubtful for this match. Vladimir Obukhov returned to action over the weekend and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Pavel Mamaev, Kento Hashimoto

Doubtful: Khoren Bayramyan

Suspended: None

Mario Fernandes is back for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow

Kirill Nababkin, Vadim Karpov, and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against FC Khimki. Ilya Shkurin was sent off against FC Ural and is suspended for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Vadim Karpov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ilya Shkurin

FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

FC Rostov Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergey Pesjakov; Nikolay Poyarkov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Maksim Osipenko, Denis Terentjev; Danil Glebov; Roman Tugarev, Mathias Normann, Roman Eremenko, Dmitriy Poloz; Pontus Almqvist

#CSKA v Ural — 2:2. Red-Blues didn't manage to take three points in the last home game of the year https://t.co/hFRFaAGzcT pic.twitter.com/z4cMr1G4FA — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) December 13, 2020

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Hordur Magnusson, Vadim Karpov, Mario Fernandes; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Arnor Sigurdsson; Fyodor Chalov

FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

FC Rostov have tormented CSKA Moscow in the past and will need to be at their best in this fixture. CSKA Moscow were blunt without Fyodor Chalov against FC Ural and will welcome their star striker back for this game.

The Moscow outfit has lost ground to Spartak Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg in the title race and needs to put together a string of victories. Both teams have their fair share of problems this season and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history