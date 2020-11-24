Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Liberec welcome TSG Hoffenheim to the Stadion Un Nisy in their UEFA Europa League group stage tie on Thursday night.

The Czech side were hammered 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this month with Munas Dabbur and Sargis Adamyan scoring a brace in the comprehensive victory.

Hoffenheim have won their first three fixtures in the Europa League and lead the standings in Group L while Liberec are third with only a win to their name.

Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

The meeting between the two sides at the PreZero Arena on 6 November was the first time they had locked horns. Hoffenheim humbled the visitors with a 5-0 thrashing as they maintained their 100% record in the continental competition.

Despite their fine form in the Europa League, Die Kraichgauer have struggled for consistency in the Bundesliga and are winless in the league since their famous 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in September.

FC Slovan Liberec form guide: L-W-L-L-W

TSG Hoffenheim form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim Team News

Slovan coach Pavel Hoftych does not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture. It is expected that the manager will make changes to his starting XI from their 3-1 defeat to FK Jablonec, as he has used a wide variety of formations this term.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mu'nas Dabbur is back in training after testing negative for COVID-19.

Hoffenheim received a major boost ahead of their trip to Liberec as six players and two members of the coaching and support staff who recently tested positive for COVID-19 reported negative results and were allowed to rejoin the squad.

Sebastian Rudy, Ishak Belfodil, Munas Dabbur and Robert Skov returned to team training while Kevin Vogt and Jacob Bruun Larsen still have to regain fitness individually before rejoining their teammates.

Willkommen zurück, Jungs👋



Gute Nachrichten zu Beginn der neuen Trainingswoche: Sechs zuletzt auf Corona getestete Spieler und zwei Mitglieder des Trainer- und Betreuerteams können die Quarantäne verlassen. Aktuell ist nur noch Sargis #Adamyan in häuslicher Isolation. — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) November 23, 2020

Striker Sargis Adamyan, who scored twice in a substitute appearance against Liberec, is self-isolating after he tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty. Sebastian Hoeneß will also be without the trio of Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Ermin Bicakcic on account of injuries.

Injuries: Sargis Adamyan (COVID-19), Benjamin Hubner (shoulder), Konstantinos Stafylidis (shoulder), Ermin Bicakcic (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

FC Slovan Liberec Predicted XI (4-4-2): Filip Nguyen; Taras Kacharaba, Jakub Jugas, Mohamed Tijani, Jan Mikula; Jhon Mosquera, Kamso Mara, Michal Beran, Jan Šulc; Michael Rabušic, Aleš Nešický

TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI (5-3-2): Oliver Baumann; Ihlas Bebou, Ryan Sessegnon, Håvard Nordtveit, Kevin Akpoguma, Stefan Posch; Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Diadie Samassekou; Andrej Kramarić, Mu'nas Dabbur

Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim Prediction

TSG Hoffenheim have scored 11 goals in the Europa League this season

Hoffenheim are the second-highest scoring team in the Europa League this season, with 11 goals from three games. They were yet again involved in a high-scoring fixture last weekend in a 3-3 draw against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Striker Munas Dabbur could become the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Europa League group stage is he scores against The Bohemians. With 18 goals, the Israel international is level with ex-Athletic Club forward Aritz Aduriz at the top of the list.

Andrej Kramarić = back among the goals 💪



🔥 9 goals in 5 games this season (all competitions) #UEL pic.twitter.com/cmugBvP8XI — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 24, 2020

The visitors are clear favorites in this game on account of their better goalscoring form and the fact that they have key players returning in time for the fixture.

We expect a fourth-straight Europa League win for Hoffenheim on Thursday evening.

Prediction: Slovan Liberec 0-3 Hoffenheim

