FC Twente vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this week with another important clash as reigning champions Ajax take on FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste on Thursday. The two Dutch giants have faced a few issues in recent weeks and will want to bounce back in this game.

FC Twente are currently in sixth place in the Eredivisie standings and will want to make their way into the top four this month. The home side thrashed FC Emmen by a 4-1 margin in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax were held to a 2-2 draw by fierce title rivals PSV Eindhoven in their previous encounter and cannot afford to slip up in this match. The Dutch champions have a narrow one-point lead at the top of the table and will need to take it up a notch to edge ahead in the title race.

FC Twente vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent record against FC Twente and have won 16 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. FC Twente have managed only six victories against Ajax and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for FC Twente. Ajax were well below their best on the day and will want to put in a better performance this week.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-W-W-L

FC Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-L-W

FC Twente vs Ajax Team News

FC Twente need to win this game

FC Twente

Thijs van Leeuwen is currently suffering from a groin injury and will be unable to take the field against Ajax. FC Twente will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Thijs van Leeuwen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Lassina Traore in this game. David Neres is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against PSV Eindhoven. Mohammed Kudus made his return against PSV Eindhoven and might make an appearance in this match.

Injured: Lassina Traore

Doubtful: David Neres

Suspended: None

FC Twente vs Ajax Predicted XI

FC Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Jayden Oosterwolde, Kik Pierie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Tyronne Ebuehi; Jesse Bosch, Ramiz Zerrouki, Godfried Roemeratoe; Queensy Menig, Luka Ilic, Vaclac Cerny

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

FC Twente vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been largely impressive over the course of this season and will want to get their campaign back on track with a victory in this game. Sebastien Haller made a substitute appearance over the weekend and is likely to make his first start for Ajax this week.

FC Twente have good players in their squad and will need to be at their best to pull off an upset on Thursday. Ajax are the better team on paper and will hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: FC Twente 1-3 Ajax

