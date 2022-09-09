FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as the Gunners secure a win in their opening game | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated FC Zurich in Switzerland in their opening game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, September 8.

Both Zurich and Arsenal missed out on qualifying for any of the three European competitions during last season. However, they both qualified for this season's Europa League and were drawn into Group A alongside PSV Eindhoven and Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes to the side that lost against Manchester United over the weekend. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga were the only players who kept their places in the XI. Goalkeeper Matt Turner made his competitive debut for Arsenal, having joined from New England Revolution over the summer.

The Gunners made a sharp start to the game, moving the ball around swiftly with accurate passes. They made FC Zurich run a lot and chase the game in the early exchanges. Arsenal barely lost the ball and mainly played in their opponents' half.

They were the first team on the scoresheet via debutant Marquinhos. Edward Nketiah played a low ball into the box which the Brazilian slotted into the top corner with his weaker left foot. The Gunners continued to maintain possession but did not become complacent despite their lead.

FC Zurich started playing with a bit more confidence as the game progressed, back by a vociferous home crowd. They put pressure on Arsenal's defense and earned a series of corners before the break. Nketiah was drawn into a tackle and gave away a penalty. Mirlind Kryeziu stepped up and duly converted to make it 1-1 after 44 minutes.

The two sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

FC Zurich were clearly buoyed by their goal just before the break as their fans continued to maintain an incredible atmosphere for the second half. Arsenal continued to progress the ball and create shooting opportunities near the box. However, none of their attempts were accurate enough to beat Yanick Brecher in the hosts' goal.

Arsenal scored just after the hour-mark as Marquinhos and Nketiah combined once again, albeit with their roles reversed. This time, the Brazilian played in a swerving cross towards the far post where Nketiah headed in to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Arteta made several changes as he looked to rotate his team considering the upcoming run of fixtures. They were able to hold onto their slender lead as they secured an important three points for Switzerland. That said, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Marquinhos looks ready for first-team football

Marquinhos made his first competitive appearance for Arsenal's senior team after showing the club's fans glimpses of brilliance during pre-season. He also played a few games for their under-21 side.

He opened the scoring after 16 minutes from a first touch finish with his weaker foot. Nketiah provided the pass which deflected into the Brazilian's path. He then provided a lovely assist for Nketiah to score from in in the second half with a floating cross into a dangerous area. He was also quick off the dribble and gave Adrian Guerrerro a tough time on the right flank.

#4. FC Zurich looked strong despite their weak start in their domestic league

Zurich won the Swiss Super League last year with a total of 76 points - 14 ahead of second-placed FC Basel. However, their start to the current campaign has been one to forget. They have drawn two and lost five of their seven games in the league so far.

However, they seemed up to the task of defending against Arsenal, who were bound to have more of the ball. Zurich's players did not give up and even managed to get on the scoresheet as they put up a fight.

#3. Arsenal can secure results with their substitutes coming on

Mikel Arteta made several changes to the side he usually fields in the Premier League, with just four regulars retaining their spots. They managed to go up early in the game and restored their lead in the second half despite being pegged back just before the break.

With players like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka potentially coming off the bench, Arsenal can pressurize their opponents in phases. While their second team is rife with talent, there is no doubt their first-teamers can grab the game by the scruff of the neck once they get going.

#2. Matt Turner has been unconvincing so far

Despite coming from a top team in the MLS, Turner has produced some nervy moments during his appearances for Arsenal. He made an erroneous decision to charge towards the ball early in the first half. FC Zurich had possession and nearly scored from the resulting play.

His reading of shots and when to stay on his line or charge are some things he still needs to polish. He made two good saves, reinforcing the scouts' belief in his talent.

#1. Mikel Arteta will have to be smart with squad rotation

Considering the upcoming run of congested fixtures for most of England's top sides, Arteta fielded a different XI from the ones in the Premier League. They played well and secured the win, but the workload may become unmanageable for some players.

Granit Xhaka went down midway through the second half and gave the medical staff a scare. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny already injured, Arsenal would only be left with Lokonga in midfield.

