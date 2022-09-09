FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as debutant Marquinhos dazzles in their win | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated FC Zurich in Switzerland in their opening game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, September 8.

Both Zurich and Arsenal missed out on qualifying for any of the three European competitions during last season. However, they both qualified for this season's Europa League and were drawn into Group A alongside PSV Eindhoven and Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes to the side that lost against Manchester United over the weekend. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga were the only players who kept their places in the XI. Goalkeeper Matt Turner made his competitive debut for Arsenal, having joined from New England Revolution over the summer.

The Gunners made a sharp start to the game, moving the ball around swiftly with accurate passes. They made FC Zurich run a lot and chase the game in the early exchanges. Arsenal barely lost the ball and mainly played in their opponents' half.

They were the first team on the scoresheet via debutant Marquinhos. Edward Nketiah played a low ball into the box which the Brazilian slotted into the top corner with his weaker left foot. The Gunners continued to maintain possession but did not become complacent despite their lead.

FC Zurich started playing with a bit more confidence as the game progressed, back by a vociferous home crowd. They put pressure on Arsenal's defense and earned a series of corners before the break. Nketiah was drawn into a tackle and gave away a penalty. Mirlind Kryeziu stepped up and duly converted to make it 1-1 after 44 minutes.

The two sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

FC Zurich were clearly buoyed by their goal just before the break as their fans continued to maintain an incredible atmosphere for the second half. Arsenal continued to progress the ball and create shooting opportunities near the box. However, none of their attempts were accurate enough to beat Yanick Brecher in the hosts' goal.

Arsenal scored just after the hour-mark as Marquinhos and Nketiah combined once again, albeit with their roles reversed. This time, the Brazilian played in a swerving cross towards the far post where Nketiah headed in to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Arteta made several changes as he looked to rotate his team considering the upcoming run of fixtures. They were able to hold onto their slender lead as they secured an important three points for Switzerland. That said, let's take a look at how the Gunners' players fared in the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Matt Turner - 6/10

Turner had a nervy moment early on and was lucky FC Zurich failed to capitalize. He made two saves and was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet as he dived the wrong side for the hosts' penalty.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7.5/10

Tomiyasu looked composed on the right side of Arsenal's defense. He often tucked into central areas to form a back three with Rob Holding and Gabriel. He won four of his seven duels and made three clearances and three tackles.

Rob Holding - 7/10

Holding made some key recovery challenges as Zurich ended the first period with a flourish. He made three clearances, one of which was off the goal-line. Holding also made one tackle and blocked one shot.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was seen in advanced areas in the first half in what looked to be a new tactic implemented by Arteta. He made six clearances and two interceptions and won five of his eight duels.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney was strong in the tackle and made a few key recoveries for Arsenal when Zurich hit them on the counter. He made one clearance and blocked two shots. Tierney also played three accurate long balls in an average performance.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira had a chance to double Arsenal's lead midway through the first half and saw his lobbed effort narrowly miss the target. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including two key passes, one accurate cross and two accurate long balls. He also won three of their six goals.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7.5/10

Lokonga played some lovely passes as he started to show his mettle in Thomas Partey's absence. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including one key pass and three long balls. He also created one big chance for Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka looked composed in the middle of the park and made the occasional run forward to support Arsenal's attacks. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including five key passes, three long balls and one cross. He also won three of his six duels.

Marquinhos - 9/10

Marquinhos made his debut for the Gunners and scored with a lovely shot with his right foot after 16 minutes. He provided an inch-perfect assist for Nketiah in the second half to restore Arsenal's lead. He created two big chances and played four key passes and three crosses.

Edward Nketiah - 7.5/10

Nketiah had a mixed game as he provided a lovely assist for his side's first goal. However, he gave away a silly penalty just before half-time which the hosts converted. He attempted three shots, with two on target and one going wide.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli looked slightly lethargic as he squandered a few early chances to give Arsenal the lead. However, he soon got into the game. He played one key pass and three accurate long balls. He also won six of his 12 duels.

Substitutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Zinchenko came on to replace Tierney and put in a decent performance.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka was brought on to replace Marquinhos and put in a good shift.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard came on in the 69th minute to replace Vieira and distributed the ball well.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Jesus was brought on late in the game to replace Nketiah and caused several issues for Zurich. He nearly scored but saw his shot saved brilliantly by Brecher.

