FC Zurich vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Round six of the Swiss Super League comes to an end on Sunday when FC Zurich and FC Basel square off at the Stadion Letzigrund.

Both sides, who secured European football last time out, will look to build on that result and pick up their first league win of the season.

FC Zurich inked their name in the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday as they saw off Hearts 1-0 in the second leg of the playoffs to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Scottish side.

Prior to that, the Swiss champions made light work of FC Cham in the Swiss Cup as they claimed a 4-0 victory when the sides met in the round of 64 last Sunday.

Zurich have now turned their attention to the Super League, where they have endured a dire start to their title defense. They currently sit rock-bottom in the table after picking up two draws and losing three of their opening five games.

Meanwhile, Basel claimed a 2-0 second-leg win over CSKA Sofia in the Conference League playoffs to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory and their place in the group stages of the European competition.

The Bebbi have now returned to the Swiss top flight, where they are winless in their first four games of the new season, picking up three draws and losing once.

Basel head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive draws away from home in the league, stretching back to March’s 4-2 win at Grasshopper Zurich.

FC Zurich vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 53 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides. Zurich have managed just 18 wins in that time, while 20 games have ended all square.

FC Zurich Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

FC Basel Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

FC Zurich vs Basel Team News

FC Zurich

Zurich head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Basel

Kaly Sene, Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam and Jean Kevin Augustin are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s encounter.

Injured: Kaly Sene, Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam, Jean Kevin Augustin

Suspended: None

FC Zurich vs FC Basel Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti; Cheick Conde, Nikola Boranijasevic, Donis Avdijaj, Blerim Dzemaili, Adriàn Guerrero; Ivan Santini, Antonio Marchesano

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Sergio López, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Andy Pelmard, Noah Katterbach; Andy Diouf, Taulant Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Zeki Amdouni, Sayfallah Ltaief; Andi Zeqiri

FC Zurich vs FC Basel Prediction

While both sides have enjoyed a fine run in other competitions so far this season, they have failed to find their feet in the new Super League campaign. We predict Zurich and Basel will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-2 FC Basel

