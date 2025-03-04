FCSB vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

FCSB will face Olympique Lyonnais at the National Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League last-16 clash. The home side largely exceeded expectations in the league phase, only finishing outside the top-eight due to goal difference.

They traded tackles with PAOK in the knockout playoffs last month, picking up a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg, with substitutes Andrei Gheorghita and Joyskim Dawa getting on the scoresheet in the second half. Roș-albaștrii then secured a 2-0 victory in the second leg a week later via goals from Juri Cisotti and David Miculescu as they confirmed their spot in the last 16.

Olympique Lyonnais, meanwhile, had mixed results in the league phase of the Europa League but ultimately did enough to finish sixth in the table with 15 points from an obtainable 24. They played out a 1-1 draw against Ludogorets in their last European outing and will be looking to put out a much better showing this week.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the competition back in the 2021-22 season, facing Portuguese powerhouse Porto and winning the two-legged tie 2-1 on aggregate.

FCSB vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between FCSB and Lyon. The visitors are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, picking up three wins and a draw.

The two teams last traded tackles in the 2008-09 Champions League campaign, with Les Gones winning the group-stage clash 2-0.

FCSB have historically struggled against French opposition in European action, winning just five of their 19 matches against French sides.

The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Romanian opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn once and lost the other.

FCSB vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Roș-albaștrii are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up five wins in that period. They have won their last three home matches but will recognize the enormity of their next task.

Lyon have won three of their last four matches after going winless in their previous seven. They have struggled for results on the road all year but are by far the better side ahead of the midweek clash and should secure a first-leg advantage here.

Prediction: FCSB 1-2 Olympique Lyonnais

FCSB vs Olympique Lyonnais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

