Fenerbahce vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Fenerbahce will entertain Lyon at The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The visitors have four wins in six games and are in fourth place in the standings. The Yellow Canaries have two wins and are in 21st place.

The hosts have a 100% record in 2025 and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They played Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig last week and registered a comfortable 4-0 away win. After a goalless first half, Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a brace while Edin Džeko and Cenk Tosun also scored in the second half.

Les Gones won their first match of the year but are winless in their last three games. They hosted Toulouse in Ligue 1 last week and played out a goalless draw, failing to score for the first time since October.

The Yellow Canaries suffered a 2-0 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in their previous Europa League outing. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the competition and recorded a 3-2 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time around. Rayan Cherki had a goal and two assists to his name.

Fenerbahce vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times thus far with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The visitors have a 100% record in these meetings, scoring 11 goals.

Les Gones have the second-best goalscoring record in the Europa League, scoring 15 goals in six games.

Fenerbahce have suffered one loss in their last eight home games, with that loss coming against Bilbao in the Europa League.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in the Europa League, recording eight wins.

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against French teams, though four have ended in draws.

Fenerbahce vs Lyon Prediction

Sarı Kanaryalar head into the match in great form, winning their last four games, in which they have scored 12 goals. They have won seven of their last nine home games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

José Mourinho will be without the services of Mert Müldür, who will serve a suspension here as he was red-carded against Athletic Bilbao last time around. Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, İsmail Yüksek, and Dominik Livakovic are sidelined with injuries.

Les Gones have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats. They have lost three of their last four away games, conceding eight goals during that period. Interestingly, they have scored 10 goals in their three away games in the Europa League this season and will look to build on that form.

Nicolás Tagliafico is a confirmed absentee as he will serve a suspension here. There are no other reported injuries and Pierre Sage is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Fenerbahce have won all four games in 2025 and they should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Lyon

Fenerbahce vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

