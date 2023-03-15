Fenerbahce vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Fenerbahce will host Sevilla at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie.

The home team have enjoyed a strong league campaign battling rivals Galatasaray for the Turkish Super Lig title but will now turn their attention to European football this week. They were beaten 2-0 in their first leg clash last week and perhaps deserved more from the game as they created good chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert.

Fenerbahce will play their first continental home game of the year this week and will hope to turn the tie around in front of their supporters.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have endured a near-disastrous league campaign but continue to pick up results on the continental stage. They secured the advantage in the first leg, with Joan Jordan opening the scoring early in the second half before Erik Lamela extended the Sevillistas' lead late in the game.

The visitors already have a foot in the quarterfinals of the competition, only needing to avoid defeat on Thursday to advance.

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Fenerbahce and Sevilla. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other three.

Fenerbahce have had 10 competitive meetings against Spanish opposition, winning just one of those games and losing the other nine.

The visitors have had eight competitive meetings against Turkish opposition, winning five of those games, drawing one and losing the other two.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their four games in this fixture.

Only two of Sevilla's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

Sarı Kanaryalar have the best offensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 58.

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Fenerbahce's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run and they will look to bounce back here. They have won five of their last six home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Sevilla are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could lose this week but should still advance to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Sevilla

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Fenerbahce's last eight matches)

