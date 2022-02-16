Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-2022

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns to action in midweek and will see Fenerbahce square off against Slavia Prague at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of impressive victories over the weekend and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Fenerbahce returned to winning ways in the Turkish Super Lig as they saw off Giresunspor 1-0 away from home last Saturday.

Prior to that, Ismail Kartal’s men were on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing two, including a 1-0 defeat against Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup.

With six points from six games, Fenerbahce finished third in Group D of the Europa League and will be seeking to end their two-game winless run in Europe.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague finished second in Group E of the Conference League after picking up eight points from six outings.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of ending their two-game losing streak courtesy of a 1-0 win over Slovako in the Czech Republic top flight.

Manager Jindřich Trpišovský will hope the win can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they look to go all the way in the Conference League.

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Slavia Prague Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Team News

Fenerbahce

The hosts will have to make do without the services of Irfan Can Kahveci and Luiz Gustavo, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Irfan Can Kahveci, Luiz Gustavo

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague

Jan Boril and Laco Takacs have both been sidelined through knee and meniscus injuries respectively and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Jan Boril, Laco Takacs

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Altay Bayındır; Nazım Sangaré, Min-jae Kim, Attila Szalai, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, José Sosa; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Miha Zajc, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Diego Rossi; Enner Valencia

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aleš Mandous; Alexander Bah, Aiham Ousou, Tomáš Holeš, Srđan Plavšić; Ondrej Lingr, Jakub Hromada, Petr Ševčík; Stanislav Tecl, Ivan Schranz, Peter Olayinka

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Thursday’s game sees two sides who have struggled to get going square off, and we expect them to take the game to each other in search of a first-leg advantage. They are evenly matched on paper heading into this one and we predict the spoils will be shared.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Slavia Prague

Edited by Peter P