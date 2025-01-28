Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Ferencvaros will face AZ Alkmaar at the Groupama Arena on Thursday in the final round of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The home side have had mixed results on the continental stage this season and now sit 22nd in the table with nine points, needing a result on the final day to guarantee a spot in the qualification playoffs.

They were beaten 2-0 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Europa League outing and could have no complaints about the result after managing just one shot throughout the contest. They will be targeting victory this week to confirm a place in the top 24 while a draw could also suffice.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have all but confirmed a spot in the knockout playoffs and have an outside chance of advancing to the round of 16 automatically. They beat Roma 1-0 last time out in the competition, with former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott coming off the bench to score the game-winner 10 minutes from normal time.

The visitors, who sit 14th in the table with 11 points, will be seeking maximum points on Thursday as they make a last-gasp push for the top eight.

Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar.

The home side have had seven competitive meetings against Dutch opposition. They have won one of those games, drawn twice and lost the other four.

AZ are one of 11 teams in the Europa League this season without a win on the road.

De Kaasboeren have the third-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal concession tally of 21.

Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Ferencvaros have lost two of their last three matches and have won just two of their last six in competitive action. They are, however, unbeaten in their last six home games and will be hopeful of securing at least a point here.

AZ's latest result ended a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to begin a new run this week. They have, however, failed to perform on the road of late and may have to settle for a draw this week.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 AZ Alkmaar

Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - AZ to score first: YES (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven outings)

