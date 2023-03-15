Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Ferencvaros and Bayer Leverkusen square off at the Puskás Aréna Park in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday.

Having suffered a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Germany, the hosts will head into the midweek clash in search of a remarkable comeback.

Ferencvaros failed to find their feet as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Puskás Akadémia in the Hungarian top flight.

This followed a 2-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last-16 on March 9 which saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Ferencvaros, who are currently first in the NB I, head into Thursday winless in their last three home matches, picking up two draws and losing once since February’s 3-1 win over Ujpest.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen maintained their fine run of results as they edged out Werder Bremen 3-2 at the Weserstadion.

Alonso’s side are currently unbeaten in five straight matches, stretching back to February’s 3-2 loss to Mainz.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently ninth in the German Bundesliga table, having picked up 34 points from 24 games.

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the previous three meetings between the sides, Bayer Leverkusen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Ferencvaros’ only victory came in December 2021, when they edged out the Bundesliga side 1-0 at the Puskás Aréna Park.

Leverkusen are on a run of three consecutive wins and are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up four wins and one draw.

Ferencvaros are on a run of just one win in their last six matches, losing two and picking up three draws in that time.

Alonso’s side have won three of their last four away games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw at Freiburg on February 26 being the exception.

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Following their first-leg defeat, the pressure will be on Ferencvaros as they look to turn this one around on home soil. However, Leverkusen have been rock-solid away from home and we predict they will come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Leverkusen’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the German outfit’s last eight matches)

