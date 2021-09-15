Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen will begin their Europa League campaign with a home game against Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Thursday.

Leverkusen have had a mixed start to the season so far as they suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Gerardo Seoane’s side were beaten 4-3 by Borussia Dortmund in what was an entertaining game in the German Bundesliga.

The Germans are expected to go deep in the Europa League despite having a young squad this season and will be favorites to beat Ferencvaros.

Ferencvaros are currently third in the Hungarian league table, having won three and lost one game so far. They will have to get off to a strong start as Group G has some quality teams.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Head-to-head

This will be the first time the two teams will face off. Despite that, we expect Leverkusen to play their natural game as they try to figure out their opposition.

Ferencvaros have won their last three league games after losing on the opening matchday and will head into this clash with a spring in their step.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-W-W-L

Ferencvaros form guide: L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie and Charles Aránguiz have returned to training following a grueling international break in South America. Emrehan Gedikli is also available for selection.

The trio of Julian Baumgartlinger, Julian Baumgartlinger and Edmond Tapsoba are still unavailable.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Julian Baumgartlinger, Edmond Tapsoba

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros manager Peter Stoger will be without the services of David Siger, who is injured. Aissa Laidouni is suspended after picking up a red card in the qualifiers.

Injured: David Siger

Suspended: Aissa Laidouni

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen probable XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Piero Hincapié, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli; Lucas Alario

Ferencvaros probable XI (4-2-3-1): Dénes Dibusz; Eldar Civic, Miha Blazic, Samy Mmaee, Endre Botka; Somalia, Bálint Vécsei; Tokmac Chol Nguen, Oleksandr Zubkov, Kristoffer Zachariassen; Ryan Mmaee

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Peter Stoger will be well aware of how Bayer Leverkusen play, with their proactive style of pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch.

Ferencvaros will look to take advantage on the break, but defending against the Leverkusen attack will be easier said than done. We expect the German side to start with a win.

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Ferencvaros

