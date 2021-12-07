Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Ferencvaros will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Groupama Arena for a matchday six fixture in the UEFA Europa League.

The home side have already been eliminated entirely from European competition and are the only side in Group G who are yet to register a point. Bayer Leverkusen, by contrast, have secured progress to the knockout round as group winners.

Ferencvaros come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Puskas Academy on home turf in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga. Aissa Laidouni's first-half strike for the hosts was canceled out by Alexandru Baluta's 50th-minute goal.

Bayer Leverkusen went on a rampage in a 7-1 whitewash of Greuther Furth on home turf in the Bundesliga. Patrick Schick was the star of the show with four goals in the second half.

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 home win for Bayer Leverkusen in September. Exequiel Palacios and Florian Wirtz scored in either half to help the Germans complete a comeback victory.

Ferencvaros have won three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. Leverkusen are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with five matches in this sequence ending in victory.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Ferencvaros

David Siger is the only injury concern for the Hungarian champions.

Injury: David Siger

Suspension: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Iker Bravo Solanilla (ankle), Mitchel Bakker (ankle), Julian Baumgartlinger (knee) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (ACL) have all been ruled out through injuries. Kerem Demirbay is suspended due to the red card he received against Real Betis.

Injuries: Iker Bravo Solanilla, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Suspension: Kerem Demirbay

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-3-2): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Endre Botka, Henry Wingo; Aissa Laidouni, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Balint Vecsei; Myrto Uzuni, Ryan Mmaee

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are favorites to triumph in the game, despite already having secured top spot in the group. Ferencvaros' home form on the continent does not give much reason for optimism, although games involving the Hungarians tend to be high-scoring affairs.

The visitors have a distinct advantage in quality and we are backing Gerard Seoane's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ferencavros 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

