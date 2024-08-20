Ferencvaros vs Borac BB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

Ferencvaros and Borac BB will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ujpest at the same venue in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga over the weekend.
Nigerian and former Manchester United Under-23 forward Tosin Kehinde stepped off the bench to score the match-winner deep into injury time.
The Greens will turn their focus to the continent and dropped into the Europa League from the UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate by Midtjylland, losing 2-0 away and drawing 1-1 at home.
Borac, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in the Premier League BH. Jovo Lukic scored in either half to inspire his side to victory.
They secured their spot at this stage of the Europa League with a 4-3 aggregate win over Klaksvik in the last round. Both sides won their respective home games 2-1 to force extra-time where Borac advanced.
The winner of this tie will book their spot in the Europa League proper while the losers drop into the UEFA Conference League.
Ferencvaros vs Borac BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Borac's six games on the continent this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Ferencvaros' last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with four seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Four of Borac's last five games on the continent have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.
- Ferencvaros have won five of their seven games across competitions this season (one loss).
- There has been exactly one goal scored in the second half in Ferancvaros' last four games across competitions.
Ferencvaros vs Borac BB Prediction
Ferencvaros are the strong home favorites in this game. They have been in fine form this season and will fancy their chances of getting a positive first leg result.
Borac BB have won just one of their last five games on the continent (four losses) although all games have been keenly-contested.
We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Ferencvaros 3-1 Borac BB
Ferencvaros vs Borac BB Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Ferencvaros to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Ferencvaros to score in both halves