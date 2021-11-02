Ferencvaros vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Ferencvaros and Celtic will battle for three points on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Gyirmot in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga. Myrto Uzuni and Tokmac Nguen scored second-half goals to inspire their side to victory.

Celtic were held to a surprise goalless draw by Livingston on home turf in the Scottish Premiership. Georgios Giakoumakis missed an injury-time penalty that would have given the Glasgow outfit all three points.

Both sides will turn their attention to continental action where they both need maximum points to keep hopes of qualification from Group G alive.

Celtic's 2-0 victory on matchday three saw them secure their first points of the campaign to move into third spot. Ferencvaros remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and another defeat would see them eliminated.

Ferencvaros vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides and they each have a win apiece to their names.

Ferencvaros are currently on a two-game winning run which follows a three-game winless run in all competitions. Celtic's draw at the weekend halted a five-game winning streak in all competitions.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Ferencvaros vs Celtic Team News

Ferencvaros

David Siger is the only injury concern for the hosts with a ligament injury.

Injury: David Siger

Suspension: None

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Tomas Rogic (hamstring), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Josip Juranovic is a doubt for the trip to Hungary.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Tomas Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Doubtful: Josip Juranovic

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros vs Celtic Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-3-2): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Endre Botka, Henry Wingo; Aissa Laidouni, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Balint Vecsei; Myrto Uzuni, Ryan Mmaee

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Ismaila Soro, Nir Bitton, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Ferencvaros vs Celtic Prediction

Both sides are in danger of being eliminated at the group stage, especially Ferencvaros. This could see the two teams set to go all out for victory and they are both likely to get on the scoresheet.

Celtic have been the more consistent side and are slight favorites. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in a high-scoring game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-3 Celtic

Edited by Shardul Sant