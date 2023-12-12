Ferencvaros vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Ferencvaros invite Fiorentina to the Groupama Arena in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (December 14).

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition. Ferencvaros are atop Group F with three wins Fiorentina are second with two wins.

Fiorentina are assured of a place in the knockout round playoffs, and a draw will see them qualify directly for the Round of 16. Ferencvaros need a win to finish as group winners and need at least a point to ensure a second-place finish.

They registered their second win of the campaign in their previous outing, recording a memorable 2-1 comeback triumph over Cukaricki. Aleksandar Pesic scoring the winner in the eighth minute of injury time.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, made it three straight wins, as goals from Lucas Martínez Quarta and Nicolás Gonzalez helped them to a 2-1 victory over Genk.

Ferencvaros suffered their first defeat in five games, falling to a 3-2 loss to Paks in the NB I on Sunday. Fiorentina, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run across competitions to four games, holding Roma to a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Sunday.

Ferencvaros vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time, with their first meeting ending 2-2 in October.

Both teams have conceded five goals in as many games in the competition. Fiorentina have outscored Ferencvaros 13-8.

Fiorentina have lost once in nine away games in the competition, including qualifiers.

Ferencvaros vs Fiorentina Prediction

Ferencvaros are winless in three home games, failing to score twice. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in the Conference League, including qualifiers. They have lost twice at home against Italian opponents.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three. While they have one win in four away games across competitions, they have won seven of their last nine away games in the Conference League.

There are no fresh injury concerns for I Viola head coach Vincenzo Italiano, but he will be without key defender Cristiano Biraghi, who will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the unbeaten run of the two teams in the competition and their current goalscoring form, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 Fiorentina

Ferencvaros vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score or assist any time - Yes