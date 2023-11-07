Ferencvaros vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023

Ferencvaros host Genk at the Groupama Arena on Thursday for matchday four of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stages.

Both teams are tied on five points each after one win and two draws in three games thus far, as is Fiorentina, the group leaders, with the race to reach the knockout stages very close right now.

As for Ferencvaros, the Hungarian side began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Cukaricki, before blowing their two-goal against La Viola in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Last time out in Europe, the Greens played out a goalless stalemate with Genk in Belgium.

Since then, Dejan Stanković's side won back-to-back domestic games, only to lose at the weekend. Kecskemet punctured their momentum with a 2-1 victory in the NB I, condemning them to their second top-flight defeat of the campaign.

Yet, with 25 points from 11 games, Ferencvaros, the Hungarian champions, remain at the top of the table, albeit courtesy of a better goal-difference over Paksi FC, who have also accured 25 points.

Genk, on the other hand, held Fiorentina to a 2-2 draw too, before defeating Cukaricki 2-0 in their next game.

Interestingly, like Ferencvaros, the Smurfs too won their next two domestic games after their clash, but failed to win the last one. Wouter Vrancken's side went down 3-2 to Antwerp on Sunday. It was only their second loss of the season, but their erratic form meant Genk remain in fifth position in the Belgian Pro League table.

Ferencvaros vs Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Ferencvaros and Genk

Genk and Ferencvaros drew 0-0 in their first encounter

Ferencvaros have played Belgian teams on five occasions, winning only twice: 1-0 vs Anderlecht in a 1995 Champions League qualifier and a 3-1 win over Antwerp in a 1990 UEFA Cup

Genk's Andi Zeqiri is looking to score in his third game in a row

Ferencvaros vs Genk Prediction

Ferencvaros and Genk have both seen an identical trajectory in recent weeks. The Greens tend to perform well at home, having failed to win just thrice in 12 games on home turf this season. On the other hand, Genk have lost only two of their seven away games in all competitions this season.

A draw seems like the most probable outcome, just like in their last meeting.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-1 Genk

Ferencvaros vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes