Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025

Ferencvaros will invite Qarabag to the Groupama Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. The Greens have made it to the playoffs after three years. The visitors, meanwhile, were eliminated from the playoffs last season.
The hosts overcame Ludogorets 3-0 in the third qualifying round earlier this month. After the first leg ended in a goalless draw, they registered a 3-0 home win in the home leg. They failed to continue that winning run in the Nemzeti Bajnokság last week and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Puskás Akadémia.
The Horsemen extended their winning streak this season to four games last week, as they registered a 5-1 home win over Shkëndija in the second leg of the third qualifying round. Notably, they conceded for the first time this season in that win.
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time in the third qualifying round of the 2022-23 Champions League qualifiers. The Horsemen went unbeaten in the two games, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.
- The Greens are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording three wins. They have scored 13 goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets.
- The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine away games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording six wins.
- The hosts have lost just one of their eight competitive games this season. They have failed to score in just one game in that period.
- The Horsemen have won their last three competitive away games and have kept clean sheets in these games as well.
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Prediction
Fradi suffered their first loss of the league on Saturday and will look to bounce back here. They kept clean sheets in their third qualifying round games earlier this month and will look to continue that form. They have scored one goal apiece in their two games in this fixture thus far.
The Blue and Whites have seen conclusive results in their last nine competitive games, recording eight wins. They have enjoyed a good goalscoring form on their travels in the Champions League qualifiers, scoring 17 goals in the last five games, and will look to continue their run here.
The visitors have an unbeaten record against the Greens and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-2 Qarabag
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Qarabag to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes