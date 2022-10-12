Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Ferencvaros will host Red Star Belgrade at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts returned to winning ways at the weekend with a routine 2-0 home victory over Debrecen in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga on Sunday. Balint Vecsei and Kristoffer Zechariassen scored in either half to guide the defending champions to a win.

Red Star, meanwhile, continued their impressive run with a comfortable 3-0 demolition of Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga. All three goals came before the break, with Marko Gobeljic starring with a brace.

FK Crvena zvezda @crvenazvezdafk Mijatović zadužio "devetku"



Vreme je za novi Minut sa Zvezdom



#fkcz Mijatović zadužio "devetku"Vreme je za novi Minut sa Zvezdom ❗️Mijatović zadužio "devetku"🎬Vreme je za novi Minut sa Zvezdom🔴⚪️#fkcz https://t.co/HRnkmlCx31

The win extended the Serbian champions' winning record to five games across competitions.

Thursday's clash is between two teams at opposite ends of the group standings. Ferencvaros lead the way at the summit with six points, while Red Star are bottom with three points.

Their sole win in the group came on matchday three against the group leaders last week. Guelor Kanga scored a brace to inspire his team to a convincing 4-1 home win.

Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Red Star have won just three of their last 13 Europa League games away from home.

The half-time result has been replicated at full-time in 13 of Ferencvaros' last 15 games.

Six of Ferencvaros last seven home games across competitions have seen at least three goals.

Four of Red Star's last six away fames have seen both teams score.

Ferenvaros are on a six-game winning run at home across competitions, scoring at least twice.

Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

With just three points separating the two teams, they should go all out for victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ferencvaros snapped a two-game losing run with their weekend victory over Debrecen and will want to avenge their embarrassing 4-1 drubbling last week.

FK Crvena zvezda @crvenazvezdafk



#fkcz Iako ima tek 17 godina, Jovan Mijatović je u seniorski fudbal zakoračio na fantastičan način! Mladi napadač je u dresu našeg razvojnog tima Grafičara postigao pet golova na osam odigranih utakmica! Iako ima tek 17 godina, Jovan Mijatović je u seniorski fudbal zakoračio na fantastičan način! Mladi napadač je u dresu našeg razvojnog tima Grafičara postigao pet golova na osam odigranih utakmica!🔴⚪️#fkcz https://t.co/NlvynAbJPI

Red Star's five-game winning run should give the visitors confidence, but Frenecvaros have won six games on the bounce at home.

The game is likely to be decided by small margins in a close contest, which the hosts should narrowly edge it.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Red Star Belgrade

Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Ferencvaros to score at least twice

Poll : 0 votes