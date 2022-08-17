Ferencváros vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Ferencváros will play host to Shamrock Rovers at the Groupama Arena in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff round clash on Thursday.

With just 180 minutes separating both sides from a place in the group stages of the European tournament, they will both be looking to secure an early advantage.

Ferencváros made it two wins from their opening two games of the new Hungarian top-flight campaign when they brushed aside Fehérvár FC 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate defeat against Qarabag.

Ferencváros, who are unbeaten in four of their last five games, will now take their first step towards securing a place in the group stages of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers failed to return to winning ways in the Irish Premier Division as they were held to a goalless draw by Derry City.

This followed a 2-1 victory over KF Shkupi in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash to complete a 5-2 aggregate win over the North Macedonian side.

Shamrock Rovers head into Thursday unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming two draws and four wins since July’s 3-0 loss against Ludogorets.

Ferencváros vs Shamrock Rovers Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to kick off their rivalry on a high and place one foot in the Europa League group stages.

Ferencváros Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Shamrock Rovers Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Ferencváros vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Ferencvaros

Barring any late fitness issues, Ferencváros head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shamrock Rovers

The Irish outfit will be without Roberto Lopes, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Roberto Lopes

Suspended: None

Ferencváros vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dénes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Adnan Kovačević, Rasmus Thelander, Eldar Ćivić; Anderson Esiti, Aissa Laïdouni; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Tokmac Nguen, Adama Malouda Traoré; Franck Boli

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Dan Cleary, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon, Richie Towell, Dylan Watts, Gary O'Neill, Andy Lyons; Aaron Greene, Rory Gaffney

Ferencváros vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Off the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over Fehérvár FC, Ferencváros will head into Thursday’s game with sky-high confidence. We are backing them to claim a slender victory with the home fans cheering them on.

Prediction: Ferencváros 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

