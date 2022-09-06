Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23 

Ferencvaros will welcome Trabzonspor to the Groupama Arena for a matchday one fixture in Group H of the UEFA Europa League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comprehensive 6-0 away bashing of Ujpest in the Hungarian league. Franck Boli scored a first-half brace to inspire the Hungarian champions to the rout.

Trabzonspor claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 away victory over Umraniyespor in the Turkish Super Lig. The defending champions took the lead through Trezeguet on the hour mark and held on for the win.

They will turn their attention to continental action, where they have been grouped alongside Ferencvaros, Monaco and Crvena Zvezda.

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Ferencvaros are on a three-game winning run domestically and have won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Trabzonspor returned to winning ways over the weekend, having gone four matches without a win in all competitions.

Frenecvaros form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Trabzonspor form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor Team News

Ferencevaros

Rasmus Thelander, Lorand Paszka and Endre Botka have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Rasmus Thelander, Lorand Paszka, Endre Botka

Suspension: None

Ferencvárosi TC @Fradi_HU 🥳 We’d like to wish a very happy birthday to our head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov! We’d like to wish a very happy birthday to our head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov! 🎂🥳 https://t.co/xLJgiZwhkK

Trabzonspor

Edin Visca, Bruno Peres, Anders Trondsen, Huseyin Turkmen and Serkan Asan have all been ruled out with injuries. Marek Hamsik made his return from injury with a second-half cameo over the weekend.

Injuries: Edin Visca, Bruno Peres, Anders Trondsen, Huseyin Turkmen, Serkan Asan

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor Predicted XI

Ferecvaros (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Adnan Kovacevic, Samy Mmaee, Henry Wingo; Aissa Laidouni, Balint Vecsei; Adama Traore, Xavier Mercier, Kristoffer Zechariassen; Franck Boli

Trabzonspor (4-3-3): Muhammet Taha (GK); Eren Elmali, Stefano Denswil, Marc Bartra, Dorukhan Tokoz; Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Trezeguet, Enis Bardhi, Anastasios Bakasetas, Abdulkadir Omur; Djaniny

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Ferencvaros have been in rampant form domestically, winning all five of their league matches so far. However, it will be a different kettle of fish on the continent and Zöld Sasok will be hoping to do better than their fourth-placed finish in the group stage last season.

They will be buoyed by the fact that they have won four of their previous six matches against Turkish opposition, including all three home matches. The Hungarians enter the game as slight favorites and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Trabzonspor

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P