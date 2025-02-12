Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Ferencvaros will host Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have endured a slow start to life under new boss Robbie Keane and will be keen to turn things around on the continental stage this week.

They had mixed results in the league phase of the competition, recording three wins and four defeats after seven games. They then headed into the final round needing a result against AZ Alkmaar to confirm a spot in the playoffs and did a professional job as they beat the Eredivisie side 4-3 on home turf.

Viktoria Plzen, meanwhile, enjoyed a bright start to their Europa League campaign last year as they went unbeaten in their first five games, a run which saw them draw 3-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt and beat Real Sociedad 2-1. However, they endured a difficult final three games with defeats against Premier League side Manchester United and La Liga outfit Athletic Club ultimately ending their top-eight push.

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive and third-ever meeting between Ferencvaros and Viktoria.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in January 2024 which the Czech outfit won 3-1.

The hosts have faced Czech opponents in European action 34 times. They have won 13 of those games, lost 17 times and drawn the other four.

Viktoria are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

All but one of the Greens' four Europa League wins this season have come on home turf.

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Ferencvaros are winless in their last three matches and have won just two of their last seven in competitive action. They are, however, undefeated in their last eight home games and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage this week.

Viktoria will be keen to avoid defeat on Thursday to keep the tie in the balance ahead of the return leg next week. They have, however, lost their last two away matches and could see that streak extend here.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Viktoria to score first: YES (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine matches)

