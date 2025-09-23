Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Ferencvaros will host Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign, most recently coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with DVTK, and will be keen to mark their return to the continental stage this week with a win.

They featured in the Europa League last season, opening their league phase campaign with a 2-1 defeat away at Anderlecht as they found themselves two goals down midway through the second half before Adama Malouda Traore netted a late consolation goal.

Viktoria Plzen, meanwhile, are already seven points off the top in the Czech First League this season after just nine rounds, with their 2-1 defeat away at Sparta Praha on Saturday marking their second loss of the league campaign.

Like their midweek opponents, they also played Europa League football last season. They headed to Germany for their league phase opener, where they faced Eintracht Frankfurt and played out a 3-3 draw, with Prince Kwabena Adu and Vaclav Jemelka getting on the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes of the contest to rescue a point for Viktoria.

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Ferencvaros and Viktoria. The hosts have won one of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won twice, with their final contest ending level.

The two teams last faced off in last season's Europa League playoff round, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have had 38 competitive meetings against Czech opposition. They have won 15 of those games, drawn just four times and lost the other 19.

The visitors have just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

FTC will head into the midweek clash in fine form, having won three of their last four matches. They are however, winless in their last three home games and will need to step things up significantly if they are to snap that streak on Thursday.

Viktoria's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have had their struggles on the road of late, but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-2 Viktoria Plzen

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

