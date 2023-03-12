Few PSG players have nicknamed manager Christophe Galtier a 'PE Teacher' and don't respect him - Reports

According to football journalist Romain Molina, some players at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have nicknamed their manager Christophe Galtier 'PE teacher' and do not respect him.

The journalist also revealed (via GFFN) that during halftime against Marseille in the Coupe de France, Galtier told his players to simply find Neymar and Lionel Messi:

"Ok guys, stay calm. We are better than them. Let's find Ney. Let's find Leo. Stay compact in midfield."

Galtier has reportedly lost some influence in the dressing room after a poor 2023 season.

Get French Football News @GFFN A number of players at PSG don't respect Christophe Galtier & have nicknamed him the "PE teacher," according to @Romain_Molina A number of players at PSG don't respect Christophe Galtier & have nicknamed him the "PE teacher," according to @Romain_Molina.

This was understandably compounded by their recent loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, which highlighted tactical errors.

Galtier's decision-making has also been put under the scanner, especially in the recent match against Bayern Munich where he left experienced attacking midfielder Carlos Soler on the bench. Instead, he opted to introduce three teenagers as substitutes.

Get French Football News @GFFN



"Ok guys, stay calm. We are better than them. Let's find Ney. Let's find Leo. Stay compact in midfield." At half-time when PSG were behind vs Marseille in the Coupe de France (a game they lost), Christophe Galtier's team-talk was as follows per @Romain_Molina "Ok guys, stay calm. We are better than them. Let's find Ney. Let's find Leo. Stay compact in midfield." At half-time when PSG were behind vs Marseille in the Coupe de France (a game they lost), Christophe Galtier's team-talk was as follows per @Romain_Molina:"Ok guys, stay calm. We are better than them. Let's find Ney. Let's find Leo. Stay compact in midfield."

Although there have been reports of ongoing crisis meetings at PSG, the club has refuted these claims (via GOAL). However, this does not necessarily mean that the manager has the full support of the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes.

They will still expect him to guide the French giants to the Ligue 1 title this season. However, whether he will continue as manager next season is unknown.

Cristophe Galtier reveals that morale is low in the PSG dressing room

In a devastating blow to PSG's European ambitions, PSG crashed out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage for the second consecutive year. German heavyweights Bayern Munich delivered a crushing 3-0 aggregate defeat, marking another woeful campaign for the French outfit.

The manager addressed the midweek loss to the Bavarians and revealed the team's morale has taken a severe hit (via Marca):

"In the dressing room, obviously there was a lot of disappointment and anger too. We stayed on site in Munich, we travelled yesterday. Obviously, the players were both tired and very disappointed. Resignation? No. Disappointment, which is quite normal. It's like that, it's a big disappointment, there was a lot of expectation from us internally, of course."

He then pushed his players to direct their efforts towards the ongoing league campaign:

"Our squad is very affected, but it's an important objective and we must not minimize the fact of being French champions. PSG is the defending champion, if PSG win this title, it will be the 11th title, which has never been done in our championship and we should not underestimate being French champions."

Poll : 0 votes