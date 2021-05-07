Feyenoord vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord are set to play host to Ajax at De Kuip on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Ruud Brood's ADO Den Haag last Sunday at the Cars Jeans Stadium. A first-half goal from German forward Jonas Arweiler and a second-half brace from experienced forward Abdenasser El Khayati ensured victory for ADO Den Haag.

Goals from young Slovakian attacker Robert Bozenik and Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen proved to be a mere consolation for Feyenoord, who had Netherlands international Jens Toornstra sent off late in the second-half.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Dick Lukkien's Emmen 4-0 last Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Goals from young centre-back Jurrien Timber, striker Sebastien Haller, right-back Devyne Rensch and midfielder Davy Klaassen sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost three and drawn eight.

Just some #XXXV vibes in your Twitter timeline 📸😍 pic.twitter.com/yJfyj5d3rS — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 5, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Feyenoord 1-0. A first-half goal from talented young midfielder Ryan Gravenberch secured the win for Ajax.

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W-W-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs Ajax Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch right-back Bart Nieuwkoop and German midfielder Christian Conteh. Experienced midfielder Jens Toornstra and star forward Steven Berghuis are both suspended.

Injured: Bart Nieuwkoop, Christian Conteh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jens Toornstra, Steven Berghuis

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without versatile defender Daley Blind, while Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and goalkeeper Andre Onana are suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico

Feyenoord vs Ajax Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Orkun Kokcu, Bryan Linssen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Luis Sinisterra

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Sean Klaiber, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, David Neres, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction

Feyenoord are currently 5th in the league table, five points behind 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven. Netherlands international Steven Berghuis has been their star performer, and his absence could prove to be key.

Thrilled to announce I've signed for @Feyenoord for the third time in my career, as youth coach for the U16s and as part of the First Team staff ahead of the 21/22 season ✍️ I’m very excited for this opportunity and I can't wait to start this new chapter in my life 💪 pic.twitter.com/nXuwqsEECA — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 4, 2021

Ajax, on the other hand, are the champions of Eredivisie. Erik ten Hag's men have played some good football in the league, and it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag is the manager of Ajax next season. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Dutchman recently.

Ajax should be able to win here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-1 Ajax

