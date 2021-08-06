Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid will round off their pre-season friendly campaigns this Sunday when they trade tackles at the De Kuip Stadium.

The hosts kick-off their Eredivisie campaign away to Willem II Tilburg on 15 August.

Meanwhile, the visitors travel to the Municipal de Balaidos Stadium for their La Liga opener against Celta Vigo.

Feyenoord continued their hunt for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday as they claimed a 3-0 first-leg win over Swiss outfit FC Luzern in round three of the qualifiers.

Dutch midfielder Guus Til put in a headline-grabbing performance as he scored a first-half brace before Luis Sinisterra completed the rout with an 84th-minute finish.

Arne Slot's men have now picked up two wins from their last three outings, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid were denied a second consecutive victory on Thursday as they were beaten 4-2 on penalties by FC Luzern.

Yannick Carrasco gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the first half, but Alberto Perea leveled the scores with four minutes left on the clock.

With nothing separating the sides in extra time, Atletico Madrid lost 4-2 in the penalty shootout with Saul Niguez and Giuliano Simeone Baldini missing their spot-kicks.

It was their second defeat in their four pre-season outings after they were beaten 1-0 by Red Bull Salzburg last Wednesday.

Head coach Diego Simeone will hope his side can quickly return to winning ways and pick up the pace as they look to defend their La Liga title.

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming to begin their rivalry on a brilliant note.

Feyenoord Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Atletico Madrid Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord remain without Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde and Marouan Azarkan, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde, Marouan Azarkan

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Joao Felix, Felipe and Marcos Paulo, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Joao Felix, Felipe, Marcos Paulo

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ofir Marciano; Marcus Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kökçü; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Antonio Moya, Sime Vrsaljko; Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Saul, German Valera; Giuliano Simeone Baldini, Borja Garcés

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

With the start of their respective domestic campaigns around the corner, we expect a few key players to be rested to avoid the risk of injuries. Nonetheless, we still predict this will be an action-packed contest as both sides look to wrap up their pre-season on a high note.

We predict they will cancel each other’s efforts out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P