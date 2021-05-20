Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League playoffs final - Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord take on FC Utrecht at De Kuip in the Europa League playoffs final in the Eredivisie on Sunday night.
The hosts set up a date with their eastern rivals with a 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the one-legged semi-final fixture. Utrecht secured a 1-0 victory over Groningen in the other semi-final fixture thanks to Simon Gustafson's decisive goal 13 minutes before the final whistle.
Feyenoord have the opportunity to win this game in front of their fans at De Kuip as 6,500 fans will be entertained at the stadium, given they produce a negative COVID-19 test result.
Also See: 10 highest-paid players in La Liga this season (2020/21)
Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head
The two Randstad rivals have squared off 139 times across all competitions. As one would expect, the Rotterdam-based hosts have a superior record in the fixture with 81 wins to their name. They have just one loss in their last 15 encounters with Utrecht.
Utreg have won 24 wins against the Rotterdam giants while the spoils have been shared 34 times in this fixture.
They last locked horns in their league clash at the Stadion Galgenwaard in April. Two own goals were scored in the 2-1 win for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord form guide in Eredivisie: W-W-D-L-L
FC Utrecht form guide in Eredivisie: W-D-D-D-W
Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Team News
Feyenoord
The hosts are set to be without the services of Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde, Bryan Linssen, Bart Nieuwkoop and Lucas Pratto on account of injuries.
Nieuwkoop will join Belgian side Union Sint-Gillis after the season comes to an end and has already played his final game for the hosts. Pratto suffered a potentially career-ending fibula and ankle injury earlier this month and will not return to the pitch until 2022.
Injured: Bart Nieuwkoop, Aliou Balde, Lucas Pratto, Lutsharel Geertruida, Bryan Linssen
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
FC Utrecht
Rene Hake has a fully fit squad after a long time this term. With Mimoun Mahi marking his return to the pitch from the bench in the semi-final, all players have returned to match-fitness for the visitors.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Predicted XI
Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Joao Teixeira; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jørgensen, Luis Sinisterra.
Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlagel; Hidde Ter Avest, Marc van de Maarel, Willem Janssen, Django Warmerdam; Adam Maher, Simon Gustafson, Joris van Overeem; Sander van de Streek, Othman Boussaid, Gyrano Kerk
Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Prediction
Feyenoord have come out on top in attacking and defensive metrics over the visitors this season. They have scored 64 goals while Utrecht have found the back of the net 52 times. Feyenoord have conceded five goals fewer than the visitors as well.
While Utrecht will have a full-strength squad for the fixture, they might fall short of inflicting a loss on Feyenoord, who've lost just twice at home this term.
We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the home team.
Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 FC Utrecht.