Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League playoffs final - Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord take on FC Utrecht at De Kuip in the Europa League playoffs final in the Eredivisie on Sunday night.

The hosts set up a date with their eastern rivals with a 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the one-legged semi-final fixture. Utrecht secured a 1-0 victory over Groningen in the other semi-final fixture thanks to Simon Gustafson's decisive goal 13 minutes before the final whistle.

Feyenoord have the opportunity to win this game in front of their fans at De Kuip as 6,500 fans will be entertained at the stadium, given they produce a negative COVID-19 test result.

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head

The two Randstad rivals have squared off 139 times across all competitions. As one would expect, the Rotterdam-based hosts have a superior record in the fixture with 81 wins to their name. They have just one loss in their last 15 encounters with Utrecht.

Utreg have won 24 wins against the Rotterdam giants while the spoils have been shared 34 times in this fixture.

They last locked horns in their league clash at the Stadion Galgenwaard in April. Two own goals were scored in the 2-1 win for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord form guide in Eredivisie: W-W-D-L-L

FC Utrecht form guide in Eredivisie: W-D-D-D-W

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts are set to be without the services of Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde, Bryan Linssen, Bart Nieuwkoop and Lucas Pratto on account of injuries.

Nieuwkoop will join Belgian side Union Sint-Gillis after the season comes to an end and has already played his final game for the hosts. Pratto suffered a potentially career-ending fibula and ankle injury earlier this month and will not return to the pitch until 2022.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 ➱ #feyutr



‘𝘞𝘦 𝘬𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘯 𝘦𝘭𝘬𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘥, 𝘥𝘶𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘵 𝘨𝘢𝘢𝘵 𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘫𝘬 𝘰𝘮 𝘥𝘦 𝘷𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘨’



🎙️ Interview Nicolai Jørgensen: — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) May 20, 2021

Injured: Bart Nieuwkoop, Aliou Balde, Lucas Pratto, Lutsharel Geertruida, Bryan Linssen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Utrecht

Rene Hake has a fully fit squad after a long time this term. With Mimoun Mahi marking his return to the pitch from the bench in the semi-final, all players have returned to match-fitness for the visitors.

📝 FC Utrecht heeft de finale van de play-offs om Europees voetbal bereikt. Een prachtige poeier van Simon Gustafson besliste vanavond het treffen met FC Groningen.



Het wedstrijdverslag van #utrgro 👇 https://t.co/UK4i7qpyvv — FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) May 19, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Joao Teixeira; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jørgensen, Luis Sinisterra.

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlagel; Hidde Ter Avest, Marc van de Maarel, Willem Janssen, Django Warmerdam; Adam Maher, Simon Gustafson, Joris van Overeem; Sander van de Streek, Othman Boussaid, Gyrano Kerk

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Prediction

Feyenoord have come out on top in attacking and defensive metrics over the visitors this season. They have scored 64 goals while Utrecht have found the back of the net 52 times. Feyenoord have conceded five goals fewer than the visitors as well.

While Utrecht will have a full-strength squad for the fixture, they might fall short of inflicting a loss on Feyenoord, who've lost just twice at home this term.

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the home team.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 FC Utrecht.