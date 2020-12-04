Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord and Heracles will trade tackles at De Kuip on Sunday, with three points at stake on matchday 11 of the Eredivisie.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways, having failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions. Heracles have also lost their last three matches, so both sides have a lot riding on the outcome of this clash.

Feyenoord currently sit in fourth spot on the table and are already five points behind table-toppers Ajax. Heracles are in 15th spot and have to start picking up points to avoid falling into the relegation zone.

The home side fell to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their most recent Europa League clash, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

Heracles, for their part, were on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on their own turf last weekend.

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between both sides and Feyenoord have the much better head-to-head record.

The Rotterdam outfit were victorious on 20 previous occasions, scoring 76 goals and conceding 35. Heracles have just four wins to their name, with eight matches ending in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in January 2020, where a 10-minute blitz at the start of the second half helped Feyenoord overturn a one-goal deficit to triumph 3-2.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Heracles form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts have been ravaged by several injuries to first-team players and manager Dick Advocaat is currently without seven players.

Leroy Fer (hamstring), Christian Conteh, Ridgeciano Haps, Justin Bijlow (leg), Robert Bozenik (ankle), Sven van Beek (ankle), and Luis Sinisterra (knee) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for Feyenoord.

Injuries: Leroy Fer, Christian Conteh, Ridgeciano Haps, Justin Bijlow, Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek, Luis Sinisterra

Suspension: None

Heracles

The visitors have three players sidelined by injury. Silvester van de Water (muscle), Jeff Hardeveld (groin), and Noah Fadiga (calf) are all ruled out. Navajo Bakboord is a doubt due to a knee injury.

Injury: Silvester van de Water, Jeff Hardeveld, Noah Fadiga

Doubtful: Navajo Bakboord

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Uros Spajic, Lutsharel Geertruida; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra, Mark Diemers; Luciano Narsingh, Bryan Linssen, Steven Berghuis

Heracles Predicted XI (4-3-3): Janis Blaswich; Giacome Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Robin Propper, Tim Breukers; Teun Bijleveld, Rai Vloet, Orestis Klomourtzoglou; Delano Burgzorg, Adrian Szoke, Sinan Bakis

Feyenoord vs Heracles Almelo Prediction

The absence of several key players due to injury has hampered Feyenoord in recent weeks but De Stadionclub should still have too much firepower for their visitors to handle.

Recent history suggests that there will be plenty goals in what promises to be an exciting and open encounter, but Feyenoord should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Heracles