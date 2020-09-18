Feyenoord vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord welcome Twente to the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday in their next Eredivisie fixture.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over PEC Zwolle last Saturday at the MAC³PARK Stadion. Captain and Netherlands international Steven Berghuis scored a brace, including a second-half penalty, to ensure victory for Dick Advocaat's side.

Twente, on the other hand, beat Fortuna Sittard 2-0 last Sunday at the De Grolsch Veste. Winger Queensy Menig opened the scoring, with forward Danilo, on loan from Ajax, rounding off the win with a penalty in the second half to seal the deal for Ron Jans' men.

Feyenoord vs Twente Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn six.

Their most recent match ended with Feyenoord thrashing Twente 5-1. A brace from Swedish winger Sam Larsson, an own goal from Peet Bijen and strikes from Steven Berghuis and Colombia international Luis Sinisterra secured a comfortable win for Feyenoord. Aitor Cantalapiedra scored the sole goal for Twente.

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W

Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: W

Feyenoord vs Twente Team News

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch centre-back Sven van Beek, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of left-back Tyrell Malacia and forward Luis Sinisterra.

Injured: Sven van Beek

Doubtful: Tyrell Malacia, Luis Sinisterra

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Twente will be without centre-back Kik Pierie, on loan from Ajax, who is out with an injury. Other than that, manager Ron Jans is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kik Pierie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Twente Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Bart Nieuwkoop, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel, Tyronne Ebuehi, Julio Pleguezuelo, Xandro Schenk, Jayden Oosterwolde, Wout Brama, Godfried Roemaratoe, Jesse Bosch, Vaclav Cerny, Danilo, Queensy Menig

Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction

Feyenoord were third last season when the campaign was voided due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Steven Berghuis leading the top goalscorers chart. They would like to carry that momentum on to the new season, and Berghuis is likely to play a key role once more. Arsenal-linked Orkun Kokcu is another player to keep an eye on.

Twente, on the other hand, were 14th last season. Haris Vuckic, who scored 11 goals in the league last season, has gone to Real Zaragoza, and Brazlian forward Danilo has been brought in from Ajax to fill that role. Much will depend on him and former Ajax wingers Vaclav Cerny and Queensy Menig.

Feyenoord are the favourites to win this game. With a talented squad and a highly-experienced manager in Dick Advocaat, Feyenoord should be able to triumph in this fixture.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Twente

