FIFA 18: How to play Sarri-ball with Chelsea
With Sarri-ball coming to Chelsea, it has been an excellent campaign so far for the whole squad. Although they hit a bump against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, they have been undefeated in the Premier League 2018/19. They could've been table toppers, but they conceded one more than Liverpool, and sit at the 2nd position of the table.
Here is how to play Sarri-ball in FIFA 18 with Chelsea.
The Formation ;
The most accurate formation I found to play as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea was the 4-3-3 Flat. Apart from the 4-3-3 Flat, one could use the 4-3-3's second variation, which is consists of 1 CDM.
Instructions for players:-
Defenders:-
David Luiz:- Stay Back while attacking / Aggressive Interceptions.
Antonio Rudiger:- Stay Back while attacking / Aggressive Interceptions.
Cesar Azpilicueta:- Balanced Attack / Balanced Interceptions.
Marcos Alonso:- Always Overlap / Balanced Interceptions.
Midfielders:-
Jorginho (CDM):- Cut Passing Lanes / Stay Back on Attacking / Balanced Interceptions.
Kante (CM/CDM):- Cut Passing Lanes / Balanced / Balanced Interceptions.
Kovacic / Barkley:- Get Forward / Get Into the Box for Crosses / Aggressive Interceptions / Free roam.
Forwards:-
Willian:- Balanced / Cut Inside / Come Short / Support on crosses:Balanced / Aggressive Interceptions.
Alvaro Morata:- Drift Wide / Target Man / Aggressive Interceptions / Cut Passing Lanes.
Eden Hazard:- Balanced / Stay Wide / Get in Behind / Support on crosses: Get into the box / Normal Interceptions.
Custom Tactic:-
Tactics Explained:-
Build Up Play:-
Speed:- 35 [ It is the speed at which the attacks are put together to create more scoring opportunities. ]
Passing:- 10 [ This is the support you get from your teammates and the passing distance between your teammates during the build-up ]
Positioning:- Organized [ The movement of the team ]
Chance Creation:-
Passing:- 25 [ Amount of Risk in and Pass Decision. ]
Crossing:- 20 [ The frequency of crosses in the box. ]
Shooting:- 30 [ The frequency of shots taken. ]
Positioning:- Organised.
Defense:-
Pressure:- 90 [ How much up the pitch the team starts pressing ]
Aggression:- 65 [ Team's approach to the ball processor ]
Team width:- 20 [ How much team shifts to the side ]
Defender Line:- Offside Trap [ With defenders pressing high, this will help you most of the time, in case a pacy forward tries to make a run behind the defenders ]