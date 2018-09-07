Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 ratings: 61-80 players released, Manchester City dominate with 4 players

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
4.68K   //    07 Sep 2018, 22:21 IST

Enter caption

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA, game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release 20 players from bottom-up.

On Thursday, EA released the first 20 names in their list of top 100 players with the likes of Van Dijk, Mahrez and Sterling all included between 81 and 100.

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson and Van Dijk making the list

And now, EA Sports have unveiled names from 61 to 80 as fans anticipate the FIFA 19 game, with the game set to be released in a few days.

Although we are very far off from finding out who the best player in FIFA 19 will be, we are getting slightly closer with all-but-one of the 20 names being rated 86 including Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.

The latest release reveals the game’s fastest two players to be announced so far, with Leroy Sane and Douglas Costa posting 95 pace – with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling being the previous highest on a 93 pace.


Check out the list below (81-100).

80. Radja Nainggolan | CM | Inter | Belgium

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 75

Shooting = 79

Passing = 78

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 83

Physical = 83


79. Alex Sandro | LB | Juventus | Brazil

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

 OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 85

Shooting = 65

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 82

Physical = 83


78. Medhi Benatia | CB | Juventus | Morocco

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 70

Shooting = 45

Passing = 54

Dribbling = 65

Defence = 87

Physical = 85


77. Dani Parejo | CM | Valencia | Spain

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 47

Shooting = 80

Passing = 88

Dribbling = 79

Defence = 71

Physical = 71


76. Nemanja Matic | CDM | Manchester United | Serbia

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 56

Shooting = 71

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 76

Defence = 83

Physical = 83




Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
