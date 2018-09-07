FIFA 19 ratings: 61-80 players released, Manchester City dominate with 4 players

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA, game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release 20 players from bottom-up.

On Thursday, EA released the first 20 names in their list of top 100 players with the likes of Van Dijk, Mahrez and Sterling all included between 81 and 100.

And now, EA Sports have unveiled names from 61 to 80 as fans anticipate the FIFA 19 game, with the game set to be released in a few days.

Although we are very far off from finding out who the best player in FIFA 19 will be, we are getting slightly closer with all-but-one of the 20 names being rated 86 including Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.

The latest release reveals the game’s fastest two players to be announced so far, with Leroy Sane and Douglas Costa posting 95 pace – with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling being the previous highest on a 93 pace.

61-80

80. Radja Nainggolan | CM | Inter | Belgium

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 75

Shooting = 79

Passing = 78

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 83

Physical = 83

79. Alex Sandro | LB | Juventus | Brazil

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 85

Shooting = 65

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 82

Physical = 83

78. Medhi Benatia | CB | Juventus | Morocco

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 70

Shooting = 45

Passing = 54

Dribbling = 65

Defence = 87

Physical = 85

77. Dani Parejo | CM | Valencia | Spain

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 47

Shooting = 80

Passing = 88

Dribbling = 79

Defence = 71

Physical = 71

76. Nemanja Matic | CDM | Manchester United | Serbia

OVERALL RATING = 86

Pace = 56

Shooting = 71

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 76

Defence = 83

Physical = 83

