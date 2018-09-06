Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson and Van Djik making the list

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11.50K   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:58 IST

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA, game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release 20 players from bottom-up.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo was rated as the best player in FIFA 18 after he inspired Real Madrid to Champions League and La Liga triumph. For the first time in nine years, Ronaldo will not wear a Madrid jersey in the FIFA game, as he will represent his new club Juventus. Will the Portuguese forward retain his throne as the best player in FIFA 19? Or will newly crowned UEFA Player of the Year, Luka Modric become the best player in FIFA 19?

Players such as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Neymar and Eden Hazard are expected to make the top 20 of the list. However, FIFA have just released the bottom 20 of the top 100 players.

Every member of the released list has an overall rating of 85 but they are separated by their individual stats. Liverpool summer signings Alisson and Fabinho are amongst the 20 name list.

Check out the list below (81-100).

100. Kostas Manolas | CB | Roma | Greece

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 83

Shooting = 18

Passing = 42

Dribbling = 62

Defence = 86

Physical = 82

99. Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City | Algeria

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 85

Shooting = 79

Passing = 81

Dribbling = 90

Defence = 37

Physical = 59

98. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | ST | LA Galaxy | Sweden

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 59

Shooting = 86

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 79

Defence = 34

Physical = 78


97. Raheem Sterling | RW | Manchester City | England

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 93

Shooting = 73

Passing = 76

Dribbling = 87

Defence = 47

96. Blaise Matuidi | CDM | Juventus | France

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 85

Pace = 78

Shooting = 68

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 79

Defence = 83

Physical = 83


Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
