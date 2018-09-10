Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 ratings: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale narrowly misses out on top 30

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.04K   //    10 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release 20 players from bottom-up.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, Mohammed Salah and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be among the top 20, and so far EA Sports has announced 100-31 of the top 100. Now fans can start making calculated guesses as to who they think will make the top 30 best players in FIFA 19.

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson and Van Dijk making the list

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 61-80 players released, Manchester City dominate with 4 players

The list below includes players who were ranked 31-40. All players in the latest release have a rating of 88 but they are separated by their individual stat. The inclusion of big players such as Pogba, Buffon, Busquets, Bale and Eriksen meant that they will miss out on the top 30.

Check out the list below (31-40).

#40 Lorenzo Insigne | LW | Napoli | Italy

SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 90

Shooting = 76

Passing = 84

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 36

Physical = 50


#39 Samir Handanovic | GK | Inter | Slovenia

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - TIM Cup

OVERALL RATING = 88

Diving = 87

Handling = 86

Kicking = 69

Reflexes = 89

Speed = 51

Positioning = 89


#38 Gonzalo Higuain | ST | AC Milan | Argentina

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 73

Shooting = 87

Passing = 70

Dribbling = 83

Defence = 31

Physical = 74


#37 Casemiro | CDM | Real Madrid | Brazil

Villarreal v Real Madrid - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 62

Shooting = 69

Passing = 75

Dribbling = 72

Defence = 87

Physical = 88


#36 James Rodriguez | CAM | Bayern Munich | Colombia

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 72

Shooting = 86

Passing = 88

Dribbling = 86

Defence = 50

Physical = 67

#35 Gianluigi Buffon | GK | PSG | Italy

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

OVERALL RATING = 88

Diving = 88

Handling = 87

Kicking = 74

Reflexes = 83

Speed = 49

Positioning = 90


#34 Christian Eriksen | CAM | Tottenham | Denmark

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 74

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 86

Defence = 53

Physical = 64


#33 Paul Pogba | CM | Manchester United | France

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 75

Shooting = 79

Passing = 86

Dribbling = 85

Defence = 69

Physical = 87


#32 Sergio Busquets | CDM | Barcelona | Spain

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 43

Shooting = 62

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 78

Defence = 85

Physical = 80


#31 Gareth Bale | RW | Real Madrid | Wales

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 88

Pace = 95

Shooting = 88

Passing = 74

Dribbling = 85

Defence = 58

Physical = 76


Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
