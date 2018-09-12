FIFA 19 Ratings: 11-20 revealed

Pruthvik H FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 2.46K // 12 Sep 2018, 01:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

EA Sports has released the top 11-20 rated players in FIFA19. The list has 5 players with an overall rating of 90 and another 5 players with an overall rating of 89. Here is the list of the players.

#20. Sergio Agüero

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is the top 20th player

Sergio Aguero has been one of the key players of Pep Guardiola's team, who won the Premier League last season. With 21 goals in the league last season, he's in 20th place.

Overall : 89

Pace: 84 Dribbling: 89 Shooting: 89

Defending: 28 Passing: 76 Physicality: 73

1 / 10 NEXT