FIFA 21: 7 players with the highest potential

Career Mode is one of the most beloved modes on FIFA but sadly in the recent editions, EA neglected it and deviated its focus on other modes. This term, EA has brought in multiple changes to FIFA 21 Career Mode.

The revamped and upgraded mode's newest features range from interactive match sim to enhanced opposition AI.

As FIFA 21 hits the shelves on 9th October, we have compiled a list of the top seven players with the highest potential on Career Mode.

This will aid you in pulling off smart and clever transfer moves while turning young prodigies into world-beaters.

7. Erling Haaland (Overall Potential: 92)

20-year-old Norwegian, Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the best young talents in Europe after a record-breaking 2019-20 campaign. The former Red Bull Salzburg frontman's excellent performances earned him a January move to Borussia Dortmund. The prolific poacher's 44-goal season has been rewarded with an overall potential of 92 in FIFA 21.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Overall Potential: 92)

Image via EA

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has cemented his position as the World's best attacking full-back with another stellar campaign at Anfield. The Reds' most creative asset has registered more assists than any other player in the Premier League since the start of 2018-19. Liverpool's homegrown poster boy epitomises everything that a modern full-back should be and has rightly been given an overall potential of 92 in FIFA 21.

5. Vinicius Jr. (Overall Potential: 93)

Image via EA

Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. is next on the list. The versatile forward is also part of FIFA 21's fastest trio with a pace of 95. The 'baby galactico' has a lot of development left in him and despite an 80 rated card, EA has thrusted him with an overall potential of 93.

4. Joao Felix (Overall Potential: 93)

Image via EA

Atletico Madrid's club-record transfer signing, Joao Felix has been given an overall potential of 93 in FIFA 21. The 20-year-old forward had a slow start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano, but showed flashes of brilliance towards the end of the season. The 2019 Golden Boy has a big season ahead of him.

3. Kai Havertz (Overall Potential: 93)

Image via EA

With an overall potential of 93, Chelsea's new recruit Kai Havertz is third on the list. The highly-rated German has netted 45 goals and recorded 31 assists since breaking into Bayer Leverkusen's first team in late 2016. The elegant free-scoring midfielder is also good with both feet and is earmarked to play a starring role at Stamford Bridge for years to come. He boasts a potential of 93 on FIFA 21.

2. Jadon Sancho (Overall Potential: 93)

Image via EA

Borrusia Dortmund's sensational winger Jadon Sancho had his most productive season in 2019-20, with a direct involvement in 33 goals. Manchester United's primary transfer target has recently been the focal point of Dortmund's attack and is one of the strong favourites for the 2020 Golden Boy award. The Englishman's solid season has been rewarded with an overall potential of 93 on FIFA 21.

1.Kylian Mbappe (Overall Potential: 95)

Image via EA

The FIFA 21 cover star has the world at his feet and is at the top of our list with an overall potential of 95. The 90-rated player also edged past Mohamed Salah to become the eighth top-rated player in the world. The explosive forward, with a pace of 96, is also the fastest player in the gaming front along with Wolves' Adama Traore. The 2018 World Cup winner's return of 18 goals in 20 games was enough to land him back-to-back Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer awards.