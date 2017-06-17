FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 reasons why Germany are favourites to win the tournament

Here's why Germany could win the Confederations Cup.

by Somesh Kolluru Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 16:42 IST

Joachim Low could lead a young German team to glory

Germany, under Joachim Low, have impressed in every international tournament. Their best moment came in 2014 when they won the World Cup at Argentina’s expense in the dying minutes of the final. The side will be playing in the Confederations Cup in a few days’ time and will hope of entering next year’s World Cup with more confidence than ever.

However, Low has chosen players who don’t have much exposure on the international stage. He has gone for the fresh blood and will expect them to shine in their first senior tournament. With 23-year-old captain Julian Draxler leading Die Mannschaft, it will be exciting to see the promising youngsters and what they have to offer.

Here we have five reasons why Germany are favourites to win the Confederations Cup:

#5 Incredible squad depth

Germany have one of the best squads in the world

One of the best things about this German squad is that Low has reinforcements for all of his players. Every position in the team has alternatives, and they too are world-class.

Fierce shot-stoppers, mighty defenders, creative midfielders and aggressive attackers; they’ve got them all. Add to that, players like Joshua Kimmich and Emre Can who are extremely versatile and had good seasons with their respective clubs.

The only worrying issue remains the position of the left-back. Although Jonas Hector had a stunning season with FC Koln, the back up is Hertha BSC’s Marvin Plattenhardt. He made his international debut only two weeks ago.