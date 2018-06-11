Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 most valuable teams

5 most valuable national teams in the world right now

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018
12.92K

Brazil <p>
Brazil
have
some extremely valuable players in their ranks such as Neymar and Philippe Coutinho

The value of a football team might not tell the entire story about their talents and the ings they can do, but there's no doubt that it helps in giving a general idea about their capabilities on paper.

Since no transfers can take place when it comes to international competitions, the monetary worth of teams isn't given much attention, in contrast to club squads.

With just 3 more days to go before football aficionados start feasting themselves with World Cup games, the greatest show on earth promises to be a thrilling competition, given the number of contenders that have been predicted to win the golden trophy.

However, out of sheer curiosity about which nation possesses the most valuable set of players on the planet, here's a list of the top 5 valuable teams that will be taking to the turf in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#5 England (€874 million)

Image result for Harry Kane Alli England
Harry Kane and Dele Alli are England's most valuable players

England makes it to the top 5 most valuable squads in the World Cup this year by beating Belgium who are in the sixth place. It's rather surprising to see the Three Lions move ahead of the Red Devils, with the latter boasting big names like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Toby Aldreweireld.

And yet, England have a safe gap of €120 million between themselves and Belgium. Further, the average age of England's 23-man squad is 26.1, and they rank 12th in the FIFA World Rankings.

England's most precious player is Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (€150m), followed by teammate Dele Alli (€100m) and Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling (€90m).

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group G with Panama, Tunisia and, interestingly, Belgium. Now that they have beaten the Red Devils in the race for the most valuable squad, can they do the same in the group stages?

England vs Belgium is most definitely a fixture to watch out for when the tournament kicks off.




Page 1 of 5 Next

