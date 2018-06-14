World Cup 2018: 5 Players whose Club Football Future depends on their performance in the World Cup

The fate of a number of star players will be decided by their World Cup performance

Varun Devanathan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 14:33 IST

The Football World Cup is around the corner and football fans from across the globe can't wait for the tournament to kick-start. World Cup is one tournament which catches the most attention amongst the Cricket crazy Indian public and this World Cup has proved to be no exception.

The World Cup in Football is an important tournament but it is the clubs which rule the roost in Football and good performance for the national team ultimately results in the players being picked by the top clubs in various leagues.

This year's club transfer market has already generated enormous interest from the clubs and with the World Cup, the interest is bound to increase. A number of big players are looking for a transfer away from their present club and their World Cup performance could play a crucial role in deciding where they go and for what price.

#1) Neymar

Neymar will be leading the Brazilians in their pursuit for the sixth World Cup triumph. Brazil has some awful memories of the 2014 tournament after they were demolished by an extremely strong German side at home and would be looking at their captain to provide some sort of inspiration to make a comeback.

Neymar was bought by PSG last year as world's most expensive player. He made his move from an extremely successful Barcelona to a Champions League Title aspiring Paris St Germain and from the look of things it doesn't seem to have been a great move as the Brazilian has had issues with teammates and the coach at PSG and is claimed to be unhappy.

A number of teams like Real Madrid and Premier League clubs like Manchester United among others would be interested in buying this special talent. His performance in the World Cup might go a long way in deciding the price that he is sold for and also the club to which he is sold for.