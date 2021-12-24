FIFA World Rankings December 2021: Top 10 Nations

FIFA has announced the year-ending world rankings for 2021. This year saw a lot of high-profile international football with the Euros and Copa America tournaments affecting the FIFA world rankings standings.

Argentina finally won the Copa America after many years of disappointment while Italy played some brilliant football to win the Euros. There was also plenty of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers action this year along with the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament which was won by USA.

With so much action happening this year, the rankings have changed quite a bit over the last few months. Traditional powerhouses like Germany (12) and Uruguay (17) do not make the top 10, while USA just misses out in 11th spot.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 10 nations in FIFA World Rankings at the end of 2021.

#10 Netherlands | Points: 1653.73

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the likes of Turkey and Norway in Group G.

The Dutch have a talented squad with an exciting mix of youth and experience. The likes of Van Dijk and Memphis Depay, along with youngsters like Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, will be hoping to inspire the Netherlands to a strong performance in Qatar.

Clockwork Oranje @ClockworkOranje Louis van Gaal wants to play 3-4-2-1 at the World Cup and sees Steven Berghuis as an ideal fit.



"At Ajax Steven plays 'ten' and that role he can play for Oranje in the 3-4-3 system I have in mind. If I choose three attackers he can play between the lines and be one of two tens." Louis van Gaal wants to play 3-4-2-1 at the World Cup and sees Steven Berghuis as an ideal fit."At Ajax Steven plays 'ten' and that role he can play for Oranje in the 3-4-3 system I have in mind. If I choose three attackers he can play between the lines and be one of two tens." https://t.co/vR9T4eaARY

Louis van Gaal is an experienced manager and the Netherlands will be hopeful of improving their 10th position in the FIFA World Rankings next year.

#9 Denmark | Points: 1654.54

Scotland v Denmark - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Denmark have had a great 2021 and put in some brilliant performances this year. From making the UEFA Euro semi-final to qualifying to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comfortably, the Danes have played some entertaining and enterprising football in the last 12 months.

Great credit must also be given to their mental strength and fortitude this year, especially after the tragic Christian Eriksen incident which occurred at the Euros.

Rod Barajas @RodBarajas



He is the Captain of the Denmark Men’s Football team



When



In life, always be like Simon. This is Simon Kjaer.He is the Captain of the Denmark Men’s Football teamWhen #ChristianEricksen collapsed he rushed over, tilted his head to keep him from swallowing his tongue, put him in the recovery position and started CPR.In life, always be like Simon. #DEN This is Simon Kjaer.He is the Captain of the Denmark Men’s Football teamWhen #ChristianEricksen collapsed he rushed over, tilted his head to keep him from swallowing his tongue, put him in the recovery position and started CPR.In life, always be like Simon. #DEN https://t.co/U7SmJHSzEn

In Simon Kjaer, Denmark have an excellent leader on and off the pitch. The AC Milan man, along with players like Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Mikkel Damsgaard, will be looking to continue their good performances in 2022.

#8 Portugal | Points: 1660.25

Portugal v Serbia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Portugal will be disappointed with their international performances this year. Fernando Santos has a good squad of players to call upon, but their failure to finish above Serbia in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group has left their Qatar 2022 hopes hanging by a thread.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes - Man United's Top Scorer this Season: Cristiano Ronaldo



- Portugal's Top Scorer this Year: Cristiano Ronaldo



- Juventus Top Scorer this Year: Cristiano Ronaldo



Top Scorer of 3 different teams at the same time 🤯🐐 - Man United's Top Scorer this Season: Cristiano Ronaldo- Portugal's Top Scorer this Year: Cristiano Ronaldo- Juventus Top Scorer this Year: Cristiano RonaldoTop Scorer of 3 different teams at the same time 🤯🐐 https://t.co/LejJsZDNAP

Portugal has some explosive attacking talent, led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. They also have the experience and composure of Pepe and Ruben Dias to call upon in the backline.

The next few months will be extremely crucial for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire his country to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in the playoffs which are scheduled to be held in March 2022.

Edited by Ashwin